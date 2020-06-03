Wednesday, Jun 03, 2020 | Last Update : 11:40 PM IST

70th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

206,588

8,217

Recovered

99,891

4,137

Deaths

5,820

212

Maharashtra72300313332465 Tamil Nadu2458613706200 Delhi221329243556 Gujarat17632118941092 Rajasthan92716267201 Uttar Pradesh83615030222 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal61682410364 Bihar3945174123 Andhra Pradesh3791241464 Karnataka3408132852 Telangana2891152692 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Odisha210412459 Assam14862854 Kerala132760811 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Manipur83110 Puducherry79250 Goa73500 Nagaland4300 Meghalaya28121 Arunachal Pradesh2010 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
India, All India

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says guest workers returned to state as they were helpless

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 3, 2020, 6:17 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2020, 6:17 pm IST

According to Bihar Chief Minister, more than 5 Lakh guest workers are still staying in various quarantine centres of Bihar

Migrants workers from Assam, Bihar and West Bengal wait at a roadside near Central Railway Station for arrangement to return to their native places, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Chennai. PTI Photo
 Migrants workers from Assam, Bihar and West Bengal wait at a roadside near Central Railway Station for arrangement to return to their native places, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Chennai. PTI Photo

Patna: With over 4000 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, the Bihar government is taking preventive measures to deal with the crisis in the state.

On Wednesday while addressing Panchayat and local body representatives through video conference, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that the state government has been trying to provide relief to people who have returned and are living in quarantine centres.

Giving out details and figures he said that, “We have spent around Rs. 5300 on each person who was quarantined in the centres which have been set up at blocks and Panchayat in Bihar. Officials have also been asked to increase the capacity of beds at isolation centres”.

According to Bihar Chief Minister, more than 5 Lakh guest workers are still staying in various quarantine centres of Bihar.

As per an assessment, more than 30 Lakh guest workers have returned to Bihar after the countrywide lockdown was imposed by the centre in March.

A large number of such workers have lost their jobs and now hoping to find a livelihood in Bihar.

The Bihar government had earlier planned to provide relief to the state’s workforce and returning workers under the MNREGA scheme but in May after consulting administrative officials and taking stock of the scenario Chief Minister Nitish asked them to carry out skill survey of the guest workers.

During his address, he assured them that the state government was working on a policy to provide job opportunities for them in their home state of Bihar.

Tags: bihar chief minister nitish kumar
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

Rahul Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Rahul asks government to clarify on Chinese soldiers' possible entry into India

The impact of the cyclone as seen on the Ratnagiri coastline. (Twitter)

Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall: Trains rescheduled, thousands evacuated in Mumbai

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel along with Mumbai police evacuate people living along Versova beach ahead of Cyclone Nisarga’s expected landfall, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Mumbai residents near beaches evacuated over cyclone Nisarga

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

2

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

3

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

4

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

5

JioMart, self-declared as a kirana store aggregator, launches in 200 cities without them

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham