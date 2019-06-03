Video: ‘Was slapped, kicked by BJP MLA Balram Thawani,’ says NCP’s Nitu Tejwani

NCP’s Nitu Tejwani said, 'I ask Modi ji, how are women safe under the BJP rule?'

She has registered a complaint against the MLA. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Gujarat: BJP MLA Balram Thawani assaulted Nitu Tejwani, a NCP leader from Gujarat’s Naroda on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.

Tejwani said, “Even before hearing me he slapped me, when I fell down he started to kick me. His people also beat up my husband. I ask Modi ji, how are women safe under the BJP rule?”

#WATCH BJP's Naroda MLA Balram Thawani kicks NCP leader (Kuber Nagar Ward) Nitu Tejwani when she went to his office to meet him over a local issue yesterday. Nitu Tejwani has registered a complaint against the MLA. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/dNH2Fgo5Vw — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2019

She has registered a complaint against the MLA.