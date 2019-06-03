Monday, Jun 03, 2019 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

India, All India

Robert Vadra can travel abroad but not London: Delhi court

Published : Jun 3, 2019, 12:57 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2019, 12:57 pm IST

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

A Delhi court Monday allowed Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, to travel abroad for six weeks. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: A Delhi court Monday allowed Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, to travel abroad for six weeks.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed him to travel to USA and the Netherlands for six weeks and asked him to submit his travel schedule.

The court, however, did not allow Vadra, brother-in law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, to go to London.

During the arguments, Vadra's counsel KTS Tulsi told the court that Vadra will not go to London, as per his earlier prayer, if the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had an objection.

Solicitor Gen Tushar Mehta and advocate Nitesh Rana, appearing for the ED, had opposed Vadra's plea in which he had sought permission to travel to the UK and other countries citing health reasons.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

