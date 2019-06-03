Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen, interact with soldiers

The visit would provide an impetus towards defence cooperation and pave the way for greater interaction and cooperation between the Air Forces.

New Delhi: In his first tour as a defence minister, Rajnath Singh will be visiting the Siachen Glacier on Monday to interact with the soldiers.

“Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh will visit Ladakh region in Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow. During his visit he will interact with jawans at a forward post and pay his tributes to fallen soldiers at Siachen War Memorial. He will also interact with the jawans at Siachen base camp,” the defence ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

Accompanied by Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat, Mr Singh will also visit the headquarters of the Army’s 14 Corps in Leh and 15 Corps in Srinagar where he will be briefed about the overall security situation along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan and apprised about the anti-terror operations in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa will be on a four day bilateral goodwill visit to Sweden from June 3-6 on the invitation of the chief of the Swedish Air Force. The IAF chief is scheduled to visit various operational and training units and interact with senior functionaries of the Swedish Air Force amongst others. The visit would provide an impetus towards defence cooperation and pave the way for greater interaction and cooperation between the Air Forces.

This would also strengthen relationships and enable engagement in productive exchanges between the two Air Forces, the IAF said in a statement.