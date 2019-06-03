IAF AN-32 aircraft goes missing for 2 hours, search ops underway

IAF has launched Sukhoi-30 combat aircraft and C-130 Special Ops aircraft on a search mission to locate the missing aircraft.

New Delhi: Indian Air Force AN-32 aircraft has been overdue for more than two hours in Menchuka air field of Arunachal Pradesh with 13 persons on board.

Eight crew and five passengers were on board missing AN-32 aircraft.

The aircraft last contacted ground sources at 1 PM today after taking off from Jorhat airbase at 12:25 pm.

