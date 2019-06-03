Heatwave in North India, no respite for next 2 days

IMD issues warning, farmer dies of heatstroke in Rajasthan.

People take a dip in the Ganga in Varanasi on Sunday. Many parts of India are experiencing heat wave conditions with temperature hovering above 45 degree celsius. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Several parts of the country reeled under heatwave conditions that claimed one life in Rajasthan where Churu recorded a high of almost 49 degrees Celsius Sunday, with the IMD saying there will be no respite for the next two days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heatwave conditions are likely to continue over the northern plains, and central and southern parts of the country for two more days and abate gradually.

“Due to easterly winds at lower levels over northern parts of the country, the severity of the heatwave is very likely to decrease over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh today (Sunday) onwards,” it said.

However, severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist over Madhya Pradesh and west Rajasthan on Monday, the IMD said.

If the maximum temperature of a weather station in the plains crosses 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days, it is termed heatwave. And if the temperature breaches 47 degrees Celsius for two days, it is termed severe heatwave.

Intense heat continued to paralyse normal life in Rajasthan where a farmer died of sunstroke Sunday, as Churu remained the hottest place with a maximum of 48.9 degrees Celsius. On Saturday too, Churu, in the western part of the desert state, was the hottest place in the country at 50.8 degrees Celsius.

Several other places in the state also recorded maximum temperatures appreciably above the 40-degree mark. Ganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Kota and Barmer recorded a high of 48.6 degrees, 48.1 degrees, 47.8 degrees, 47.5 degrees and 47.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT department said.

Delhi, which seethed at 42.5 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, might get temporary relief from the scorching heat as the weatherman has forecast “thundery developments” Sunday night.

Heatwave conditions prevailed at many places in UP. According to MeT, ‘severe heat wave’ scorched isolated parts of eastern UP while western part too experienced heatwave conditions at certain places.