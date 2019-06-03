Monday, Jun 03, 2019 | Last Update : 07:57 AM IST

India, All India

Divya Spandana goes missing from Twitter

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 3, 2019, 5:23 am IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2019, 7:16 am IST

Spandana took over reins of the Congress’ social media department in the middle of 2017.

Divya Spandana
 Divya Spandana

New Delhi: Social media in-charge of the Congress Divya Spandana, also known as Ramya, has gone missing from microblogging site Twitter. Her profile page now says, “This account doesn’t exist.”

In her last post on Twitter, she had extended her wishes to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for becoming the first female finance minister since 1970 when Indira Gandhi was in charge of the portfolio. Interestingly the Congress media department declined any comment on Ms Spandana’s account being deleted. She has been credited with a turnaround of the Congress party’s social media presence.

It is still unclear whether she has deactivated her account as the Congress has barred its spokespersons for appearing on TV channels for one month or some other issue is at play. In October last year, there was a tiff between Ms Spandana and some in her party. She had then removed her Twitter bio, which stated her designation of the Congress’ social media head.

Insiders had claimed that there was a rift between her and the party as it had got in Nikhil Alva, son of senior Congress leader Margaret Alva, to do some of the jobs that were assigned to her. Sources even add that Mr Alva is keen on replacing Ms Spandana.

Ms Spandana took over reins of the Congress’ social media department in the middle of 2017. She is responsible for turning around the presence of the party on the social media and it was under her leadership that the party could match up to the BJP’s online onslaught. During the Lok Sabha campaigning also she was at the forefront of the attack on the BJP. Her sudden disappearance from the social media scene is certainly a cause of worry for the party.

The party is already reeling under the impact of the massive drubbing it got in the Lok Sabha elections and with a top social media influencer going, the party will have a tough job finding a replacement.

Tags: divya spandana, nirmala sitharaman

Latest From India

People take a dip in the Ganga in Varanasi on Sunday. Many parts of India are experiencing heat wave conditions with temperature hovering above 45 degree celsius. (Photo: AP)

Heatwave in North India, no respite for next 2 days

Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta calls Hrithik Roshan to the stand

Rajnath Singh, defence minister (Photo: PTI/File)

Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen, interact with soldiers

BJP workers celebrate at the party headquarters in Lucknow after the results were declared on May 23. (Photo: AP)

BJP focuses on 11 byelections in Uttar Pradesh

MOST POPULAR

1

11-year-old blacklisted Polish girl writes letter to PM Modi seeking return

2

Cleanliness drive on Mahananda River in Siliguri ahead of World Environment Day

3

Hindu family cooks Ramzan delicacy

4

ICC CWC'19: Key players to watch out for in South Africa Bangladesh match

5

Pitch invader steals the show at UEFA Champions League final; see video

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham