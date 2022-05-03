Tuesday, May 03, 2022 | Last Update : 03:54 PM IST

  India   All India  03 May 2022  Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri
India, All India

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

PTI
Published : May 3, 2022, 12:42 pm IST
Updated : May 3, 2022, 12:42 pm IST

Police said they have ensured adequate security arrangements on the occasion of Eid

RAF jawans stand guard as a Muslim man walks with children on Eid-al-Fitr, in violence-t Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 RAF jawans stand guard as a Muslim man walks with children on Eid-al-Fitr, in violence-t Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Hindu and Muslim communities together celebrated Eid on Tuesday at Jahangirpuri's Kushal Chowk by exchanging sweets and hugs, giving a message of peace and harmony in the area that witnessed communal violence last month.

The locals also treated the security personnel deployed there to sweets.

 

"Last month was quite tough for the people of Jahangirpuri. Today, on the occasion of Eid, we gathered at Kushal Chowk. We exchanged sweets and hugged each other and sent a message of harmony and peace. This shows people in Jahangirpuri live in harmony and respect each other's religions," a representative from the Muslim community Tabrez Khan said.

Khan expressed hope that full normalcy will return in the area soon.

"The situation is improving. Normalcy has returned to a large extent and we are expecting complete normalcy in the coming days," he said.

Police said they have ensured adequate security arrangements on the occasion of Eid.

 

Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) said, "We have adequate security and law arrangements put in place across the district. Aman Committee meetings have been conducted as always to maintain peace and tranquillity in all the areas."

Meanwhile, shops in and around Kushal Chowk--except for the main lane in Block C where a mosque is located--- have reopened.

Hawkers and customers have also returned for business.

Indramani Tiwari, the president of the Residents' Welfare Association, who represented the Hindu community, said Eid is being celebrated in a peaceful manner.

"We are celebrating Eid together and expecting this harmony to remain among the people. There is peace in the area and we expect complete normalcy soon," Tiwari said.

 

Clashes broke out between the two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

A week after the violence, Hindus and Muslims had together taken out a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jahangirpuri's C block - the epicentre of the April 16 clashes - giving a message of peace and harmony. 

Tags: jahangirpuri clashes, jahangirpuri demolition, communal violence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Latest From India

Rahul Gandhi seen at nightclub in Kathmandu (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi seen at nightclub in viral video

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a student, amid rise in coronavirus cases, at a government school, in Jalandhar, Monday, May 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India's daily cases fall below 3,000-mark, logs 2,568 new COVID infections

Ruckus in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate area (ANI)

Clashes hours before Eid in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; CM calls for peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in Berlin. (PTI Photo

There is no winner in Ukraine war, all will suffer: PM in Berlin

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham