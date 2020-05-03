Sunday, May 03, 2020 | Last Update : 01:10 PM IST

India, All India

Yogi Adityanath blames Tablighi Jamaat members for covid19 spread

PTI
Published : May 3, 2020, 11:02 am IST
Updated : May 3, 2020, 11:02 am IST

'Had they not hidden the disease and went about like its carriers, then perhaps we would have controlled the outbreak to a large extent'

Security personnel patrol a covid19 hot spot area in Varanasi. PTI photo
 Security personnel patrol a covid19 hot spot area in Varanasi. PTI photo

Lucknow: Holding Tablighi Jamaat members responsible for the spread of COVID-19, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that being infected with a virus is not a crime but to hide it is definitely one.

The chief minister said action would be taken against them for the "crime".

Speaking at a programme of a news channel on Saturday, Adityanath said, "The role of Tablighi Jamaat was most condemnable. To get a disease is not a crime but to hide a disease which is infectious is definitely a crime. And this crime has been done by those associated with the Tablighi Jamaat."

"In Uttar Pradesh and other places where the spread of the coronavirus has been seen, Tablighi Jamaat is behind it. Had they not hidden the disease and went about like its carriers, then perhaps we would have controlled the coronavirus outbreak to a large extent," he had said.

A Tablighi Jamaat congregation held in March in Delhi's Nizamuddin area significantly contributed to the doubling of coronavirus cases in India.

