Sunday, May 03, 2020 | Last Update : 01:10 PM IST

40th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

39,878

49

Recovered

10,842

217

Deaths

1,323

5

Maharashtra122962000521 Gujarat5054896262 Delhi4122125664 Rajasthan2803124268 Madhya Pradesh2788624151 Tamil Nadu2757134129 Uttar Pradesh248769843 Andhra Pradesh152544133 Telangana106149929 West Bengal92215148 Punjab77211220 Jammu and Kashmir6662548 Karnataka60127125 Kerala5004004 Bihar4811074 Haryana3762425 Odisha160561 Jharkhand115223 Chandigarh94190 Uttarakhand59371 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40332 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1250 Goa770 Tripura420 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Special trains only for passengers authorised by states: Railways

PTI
Published : May 3, 2020, 11:12 am IST
Updated : May 3, 2020, 11:12 am IST

Railways only accepting passengers, brought and facilitated by state governments

Only those authorised by states allowed in special trains during lockdown. (PTI Photo)
  Only those authorised by states allowed in special trains during lockdown. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The railways reiterated on Saturday night that it was ferrying only those authorised by state governments in its special trains for people stranded during the lockdown, following reports of unauthorised travel and crowding at some stations.

In a late night statement, the national transporter said, "Railways only accepting passengers, brought and facilitated by state governments. No other group of traveller or individual are to come to station."

"Some special trains being run only on state governments' requests. All other passenger and suburban train services remain suspended," it said.

The railways also said that no tickets are being sold at any station, advising people not to converge at any rail station.

India is under a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, with a ban on rail, air and road traffic.

Earlier this week, the Union Home Ministry allowed states to ferry their residents, particularly migrant labourers, students and tourists, stranded outside due to the lockdown in special buses and trains.

Tags: coronavirus, covid-19, coronavirus lockdown, indian railways, migrant workers
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Migrants undergo thermal screening after arriving from Nashik by a special train at Charbagh railway station, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Lucknow. PTI photo

Coronavirus deaths in India touch 1,301, cases hit 39,980

Three C-130 transport aircrafts of the Indian Air Force fly over the Rajpath to express gratitude towards all frontline workers including medical professionals, police and sanitation workers for their contribution in fight against COVID-19, in New Delhi. PTI photo

IAF jets shower flower petals on covid hospitals to salute corona warriors

Security personnel patrol a covid19 hot spot area in Varanasi. PTI photo

Yogi Adityanath blames Tablighi Jamaat members for covid19 spread

Representative Image. (PTI Photo)

Burial of Covid postive’s body poses no risk: Jamiat

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham