Sunday, May 03, 2020 | Last Update : 01:10 PM IST

40th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

39,878

49

Recovered

10,842

217

Deaths

1,323

5

Maharashtra122962000521 Gujarat5054896262 Delhi4122125664 Rajasthan2803124268 Madhya Pradesh2788624151 Tamil Nadu2757134129 Uttar Pradesh248769843 Andhra Pradesh152544133 Telangana106149929 West Bengal92215148 Punjab77211220 Jammu and Kashmir6662548 Karnataka60127125 Kerala5004004 Bihar4811074 Haryana3762425 Odisha160561 Jharkhand115223 Chandigarh94190 Uttarakhand59371 Assam43331 Chhatisgarh43360 Himachal Pradesh40332 Meghalaya12101 Puducherry1250 Goa770 Tripura420 Manipur220 Mizoram100 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Misery of migrants: 14 labourers ‘rescued’ from concrete mixture truck

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 3, 2020, 8:52 am IST
Updated : May 3, 2020, 8:52 am IST

Traffic cops spotted 14 labourers being carried inside a concrete mixture making machine to their native place of Lucknow

14 labourers ‘rescued’ from concrete mixture truck. (DC Photo)
  14 labourers ‘rescued’ from concrete mixture truck. (DC Photo)

Bhopal: The ‘reverse migration’ triggered by coronavirus pandemic has unfolded many a tragic tale involving migrant workers of Madhya Pradesh.

Traffic cops manning the Indore-Ujjain highway at Panth Piplani on Saturday could not believe their eyes when they spotted 14 labourers being carried inside a concrete mixture making machine to their native place of Lucknow from Pune in Maharashtra to beat the lockdown provisions.

“The movement of the vehicle carrying the machine sparked suspicion among us since no construction work was going on in any part of the country due to the nationwide lockdown.

We heard feeble noises coming from the container when we went closer to it. Later, we found 14 labourers inside it”, one of the traffic policemen who rescued the labourers said.

Just a couple of days ago, a 46-year-old man, a resident of Maharajganj district in Uttar Pradesh collapsed at Bijasan in Barwani district, while cycling around 400 km from Bhiwandi in Maharashtra along with a group of 11 people to return home.

The deceased identified as Tabrat Mansoori felt uneasy and collapsed, according to in-charge of Bhairavgarh police station V S Parihar.

Mansoori died of cardiac arrest.

In the wee hours of April 19, three labourers including a woman were run over by a speeding truck when they were sleeping roadside at Unher-Mohanpura in Ujjain district.

They were part of a 12-member-group who had begun their journey to home in Mohanpura in Ujjain district from Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

The labourers were dropped at the Madhya Pradesh border by a bus arranged by Rajasthan government to send them to their homes.

The migrant workers were tired and slept on the roadside, leading to the tragic incident.

“The migrant labourers preferred to die in the arms of their family members rather than die in an alien land. The fear psychosis created by all kinds of rumours involving coronavirus outbreak had prompted them to return their homes without bothering that it would cost their livelihood”, noted food rights activist Sachin Kumar Jain who conducted study on reverse migration caused by the pandemic told this newspaper on Saturday.

Hundreds of people including women and children walked even 500 km- 700 km to reach their village due to lack of transportation modes.

“We walked around 200 km to reach our home in Umeria from Jaipur where I was working as a construction worker. We survived on some dry roties and a few red chili during our 4-day-journey.

We were viewed with suspicion by people along the way as they thought that we may be Covid-19 patients”, Lalu Singh who returned home along with his family of four told this newspaper.

Chander Pal of Satna who had returned from Jaipur recent along with a group of 15 villagers by walking recounted how they refrained themselves from using makeshift shelter homes built by the locals at many places along the way for migrants fearing that they may contract infection.

Hundreds of migrant workers were forced to turn open roads as their temporary abode when they were blocked at the borders of MP by the police.

Many of them had to spend a day or two without food before being allowed entry into MP after being screened by medical personnel.

Around 500 migrant workers who were returning from different places in Gujarat to their homes in Jhabua were blocked at the border leading them to stage demonstration on Saturday.

According to an unofficial estimate, nearly 35,000 migrant workers have already returned to their homes.

“We are making arrangements to bring around one lakh migrant workers working in different states, back to their homes”, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

As on Saturday, MP has reported 2788 coronavirus positive cases and 151 deaths caused by the pandemic.

Tags: coronavirus in madhya pradesh, coronavirus lockdown rules, coronavirus lockdown, labourers
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Latest From India

Migrants undergo thermal screening after arriving from Nashik by a special train at Charbagh railway station, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Lucknow. PTI photo

Coronavirus deaths in India touch 1,301, cases hit 39,980

Three C-130 transport aircrafts of the Indian Air Force fly over the Rajpath to express gratitude towards all frontline workers including medical professionals, police and sanitation workers for their contribution in fight against COVID-19, in New Delhi. PTI photo

IAF jets shower flower petals on covid hospitals to salute corona warriors

Only those authorised by states allowed in special trains during lockdown. (PTI Photo)

Special trains only for passengers authorised by states: Railways

Security personnel patrol a covid19 hot spot area in Varanasi. PTI photo

Yogi Adityanath blames Tablighi Jamaat members for covid19 spread

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Army tells personnel to follow cyber safety precautions while using Aarogya Setu app

2

How safe is it to conceive amid a pandemic?

3

Tendulkar, Sehwag included in Warne's greatest World ODI XI

4

Priyanka Chopra to participate in virtual benefit concert for COVID-19

5

WhatsApp limits forwards to one chat at a time in India to halt spread of coronavirus misinformation

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham