Modi will not become PM again, says upbeat Rahul Gandhi

AGENCIES
Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress’ primary aim was to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo: Twitter | @INCIndia)
New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the lack of jobs and asserted that there is an upsurge in the country against the BJP-led NDA government and that Mr Modi is not becoming the Prime Minister again.

“Narendra Modi is not becoming PM. There is an upsurge in India against the type of government that he has run. There’s massive unemployment, farmer distress. The economic miracle that India was has just stumbled. It is clear that we are doing better — our data shows that the BJP is not winning this election. We are winning this election hands down,” Mr Gandhi said in an interview to NDTV on the sidelines of an election rally in Chomu, Rajasthan.

“The primary issues in this election is jobs, jobs, jobs and jobs and the economy. It’s a pity the PM can’t talk about these issues. The Prime Minister can’t stand on a stage and say the things he was saying in 2014,” Mr Gandhi added.

Speaking candidly on a range of issues, Mr Gandhi said that the Congress’ primary aim was to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections and that’s what the party has been working towards in Uttar Pradesh.

Echoing Priyanka Gandhi’s comment that Congress candidates had been put up to harm the BJP, Mr Gandhi said, “Wherever we don’t have a strong candidate, we are helping the BSP… The Congress is not dividing the vote… We are harming the BJP. I have told my sister and told Jyotir that our primary aim in UP is to defeat the BJP. In the places where we are not going to win the elections, let’s support the gathbandhan… In Uttar Pradesh, a secular formation is going to win the election. Whether the Samajwadi Party, the Bahujan Samaj Party or the Congress, a secular party will win the vote. And the gathbandhan and Congress party are going to clean Uttar Pradesh up,” Mr Gandhi said.

Ms Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia are sharing the charge of the Congress campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

Responding to a question about why the Congress and SP keep attacking each other, Mr Gandhi said, “Obviously, in the UP context, the Congress is a threat to Mayawati and Mulayam Singhji. As far as I’m concerned, I’m extremely respectful of Mayawati and Akhilesh…”

Asked as to why Congress’ alliance with SP-BSP failed, he said, “You have to ask them.”

Articulating his party’s ultimate aim in Uttar Pradesh, Mr Gandhi said, “My long-term position in Uttar Pradesh is clear. We have to defend our ideology in UP,” while adding that the Congress also aims to build the party up for the Assembly elections.

Attacking Prime Minister Modi, he said that in the last five years the idea that Mr Modi is a crusader against corruption has been destroyed.

“The idea that PM Modi is a crusader against corruption has been destroyed. The Congress has successfully conveyed the idea that PM Modi is helping the corrupt,” Mr Gandhi said, and added, “Why is the PMO holding parallel negotiations in the Rafale deal? Let’s do a JPC. 67 per cent people of India believe that Rafale was a scam.”

While admitting that he made a mistake in saying that the Supreme Court had said “Chowkidar chor hai”, Mr Gandhi, however, said that he would not apologise for saying that the PM stole money. “I made a genuine mistake in saying that the Supreme Court said it (“Chowkidar chor hai”). However, I am not apologising in the least for saying ‘chowkidar chor hai’ or that the PM stole money.”

On his sister Priyanka not contesting from Varanasi, Mr Gandhi said, “It was a decision made long ago that Priyanka was not going to contest from Varanasi. I said that I would hold you in suspense and I did. Priyanka was not going to contest from Varanasi.”  

Asked if he would be the PM in case the Opposition-led alliance wins in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Mr Gandhi said, “It is up to people of India to decide the PM. It is not my place to be saying what are the wishes of people of India. I respect the people of India and I am subservient to their wishes.”

