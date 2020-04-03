Friday, Apr 03, 2020 | Last Update : 02:52 PM IST

Do not cross the laxman Rekha on social distancing: PM Modi to nation

Prime Minister said that nobody among the 130 crore Indians is alone in this fight against the deadly infection

 PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday thanked the countrymen for showing "unprecedented discipline" and "sense of service" by following the COVID-19 lockdown.

"My dear countrymen, this is the 9th day of nationwide lockdown against corona global epidemic today. During this time, all of you showed precedented discipline and a sense of service. That's phenomenal," said Prime Minister Modi in a video message to the nation.

He expressed gratitude towards countrymen for participating in 'Janata curfew' on March 22 and said it has become "an example for all countries" today as they are following it.

"On this Sunday, April 5, we will challenge the darkness of coronavirus threat together. On April 5, at 9 pm, I need your 9 minutes. At 9 pm, turn off all the lights in your houses and light a Diya, candle, torch or flashlight for 9 minutes at your doors, or balcony," Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said that this will send out a message that nobody among the 130 crore Indians is alone in this fight against the deadly infection.

"I have one more prayer to all of you, nobody has to gather at any place during this event. Everyone will light a Diya only at their doors, windows or balconies. The Laxman Rekha of social distancing must be followed," Modi said.

In his address to the nation on March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, which has infected over 2,000 people in the country.

During the last "Mann Ki Baat" on COVID-19 related issue, the Prime Minister had apologised to the countrymen for taking the tough decision of enforcing complete lockdown in the nation. "My conscience says you will forgive me," he had said.

Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice on March 19 and March 24.

