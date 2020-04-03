Friday, Apr 03, 2020 | Last Update : 02:52 PM IST

India, All India

Mumbai civic authority seals off several 'containment zones'

AGE CORRESPONDENT | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Apr 3, 2020, 9:25 am IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2020, 9:28 am IST

CCTV cameras and video analytics will tip off the police if lockdown loiterers come out of their houses

A man and a child look peek the window of their house at Dharavi, which has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (PTI)
 A man and a child look peek the window of their house at Dharavi, which has been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. (PTI)

Mumbai: Alarmed by the rising cases of coronavirus across Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has identified 212 containment zones where movement of people will be curtailed. It has sealed off some of these areas completely with the help of the police.

The BMC made public the GIS map of COVID-19-affected areas in the city on its website.

Containment zones are areas where either one or more COVID-19 cases has been found or suspected patients live. They include slums, isolated buildings, nursing homes and housing colonies.

CCTV cameras have been installed in these areas to keep a watch on the residents. It is also using video analytics systems, which can locate a person loitering or moving out of the area and automatically send a message to police.

Covid-19 cases in Mumbai are now also being reported from densely populated areas like Dharavi, the city’s biggest slum.

"Some areas like Dharavi, Worli Koliwada, Prabhadevi and Bimbisar Nagar in Goregaon have been sealed off completely with the help of the police. No one is allowed to go in and out of these areas. Disinfectants were also sprayed to sanitise these places,” a senior BMC official said.

To avoid inconvenience to people living in the containment zones, the BMC has been supplying essential commodities to these localities. “We are making making all necessary arrangements in these areas,” said the official.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope informed that the Centre has allowed Maharashtra to conduct rapid, mass-scale COVID-19 testing by using blood samples to expedite detection of coronavirus cases. The government will use blood samples instead of swabs in the rapid tests, he added.

Dr Avinash Phadke, president of SRL Labs, said that rapid test reports will be available in two hours. “If antibodies are found in the blood, the patient can be referred for the swab test to confirm the infection. The rapid tests will not only reduce the burden on the laboratories, but the facility can be easily available even in the rural areas,” he said.

Tags: brihanmumbai municipal corporation, mumbai, dharavi, containment zones, coronavirus
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews the treatment facilities for coronavirus-affected patients at the Advanced Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhopal on March 28, 2020. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh to invoke NSA against attackers of medical personnel

People stand in queues to collect food distributed at a government school during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Coronavirus deaths in India rise to 56, cases at 2,301

Representative Image (PTI)

MP coronavirus cases tally 119 after eight new cases

Doctors demonstrate techniques to help breathing on a dummy at a workshop at the Gujarat Chambers of Commerce and Industries in Ahmedabad. (AFP)

Home Ministry orders foolproof security for doctors

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham