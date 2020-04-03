Friday, Apr 03, 2020 | Last Update : 10:07 PM IST

Karnataka's Bagalkote district reports first Covid19 case

PTI
Published : Apr 3, 2020, 3:14 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2020, 3:14 pm IST

The patient has no recent travel histor and a detailed investigation is underway to ascertain how he got infected

File Photo
 File Photo

One new positive case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of the affected in the state to 125, the Health department said on Friday. "One new case has reported from since last evening to this morning

Till date 125 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 3 deaths and 11 discharges," the department said in its mid day situation update.
The only case reported since last evening is a 75-year- old man, who is a resident of Bagalkote.

A detailed investigation is underway to ascertain how he got infected, the department said adding the case was isolated in a designated hospital in Bagalkote. The department has also appealed to any person who has attended Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz Masjid in New Delhi, to kindly contact 080-29711171 Arogya Sayavaani.

