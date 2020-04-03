Karnataka: Muslim leaders agree to cooperate to contain Covid19 outbreak

The meeting comes even as the government was mounting efforts to track people who took part in the conference at Delhi

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said Muslim MLAs of the state have agreed to provide details of those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, to the government and also convince them to undergo COVID-19 tests along with quarantining themselves.

Yediyurappa held a meeting with Muslim leaders and legislators, seeking their cooperation in containing coronavirus in the state that was attended by N A Haris, C M Ibrahim, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Saleem Ahmed among others.

"They have responded positively and assured to extend full cooperation in this endeavour," the Chief Minister said in a statement after the meeting.

Noting that the MLAs have agreed to give details of those who visited Jamaatand convince them to undergo tests for COVID-19 and quarantine themselves for a stipulated period, he said, "They informed that, they have conducted meetings with religious leaders of the community and created awareness about it."

They (legislators) are advising the members of the community to offer prayers at home and also to stay indoors to maintain social distance during "azan," he added.

Observing that the leaders unanimously agreed to the fact that prevention was the only way to contain the virus, the CM said they will appeal to and convince the people from the community to cooperate with the health workers.

"I appeal to the people of the state to not heed to any rumours. Let all of us strictly follow precautionary measures and win the battle over Coronavirus," he added.

The Chief Minister's meeting with Muslim leaders comes even as the government was mounting efforts to track people, who might have travelled to the state after taking part in the conference at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, which has turned out to be the hotbed of COVID-19 spread in the country. Nearly 1,000 people from Karnataka, who are linked to Tablighi-Jamaat have been screened and so far 10 men from Bidar and one woman from Kalaburagi (who is the contactof a person who has attended congregation), have tested positive, health department officials had said on Thursday.

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan said the CM has requested us to appeal to the community regarding COVID-19 tests, especially those attended theTablighi Jamaat meet.