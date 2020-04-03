Friday, Apr 03, 2020 | Last Update : 10:06 PM IST

India, All India

Karnataka: Muslim leaders agree to cooperate to contain Covid19 outbreak

PTI
Published : Apr 3, 2020, 4:29 pm IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2020, 4:29 pm IST

The meeting comes even as the government was mounting efforts to track people who took part in the conference at Delhi

AFP Photo
 AFP Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday said Muslim MLAs of the state have agreed to provide details of those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi, to the government and also convince them to undergo COVID-19 tests along with quarantining themselves.

Yediyurappa held a meeting with Muslim leaders and legislators, seeking their cooperation in containing coronavirus in the state that was attended by N A Haris, C M Ibrahim, Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Saleem Ahmed among others.

"They have responded positively and assured to extend full cooperation in this endeavour," the Chief Minister said in a statement after the meeting.

Noting that the MLAs have agreed to give details of those who visited Jamaatand convince them to undergo tests for COVID-19 and quarantine themselves for a stipulated period, he said, "They informed that, they have conducted meetings with religious leaders of the community and created awareness about it."

They (legislators) are advising the members of the community to offer prayers at home and also to stay indoors to maintain social distance during "azan," he added.

Observing that the leaders unanimously agreed to the fact that prevention was the only way to contain the virus, the CM said they will appeal to and convince the people from the community to cooperate with the health workers.

"I appeal to the people of the state to not heed to any rumours. Let all of us strictly follow precautionary measures and win the battle over Coronavirus," he added.

The Chief Minister's meeting with Muslim leaders comes even as the government was mounting efforts to track people, who might have travelled to the state after taking part in the conference at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month, which has turned out to be the hotbed of COVID-19 spread in the country. Nearly 1,000 people from Karnataka, who are linked to Tablighi-Jamaat have been screened and so far 10 men from Bidar and one woman from Kalaburagi (who is the contactof a person who has attended congregation), have tested positive, health department officials had said on Thursday.

Congress MLA Zameer Ahmed Khan said the CM has requested us to appeal to the community regarding COVID-19 tests, especially those attended theTablighi Jamaat meet.

Tags: covid-19 india, karnataka coronavirus
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

Twitter image posted by the Odisha chief minister's office of a quarantine facility set up near KIMS in Bhubaneswar. (Twitter)

Odisha names Covid-19 patient after he ignores calls to come for quarantine

File Photo

Karnataka's Bagalkote district reports first Covid19 case

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews the treatment facilities for coronavirus-affected patients at the Advanced Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhopal on March 28, 2020. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh to invoke NSA against attackers of medical personnel

People stand in queues to collect food distributed at a government school during the nationwide lockdown, imposed in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Coronavirus deaths in India rise to 56, cases at 2,301

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham