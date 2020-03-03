Tuesday, Mar 03, 2020 | Last Update : 04:45 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi: Thinking of quitting social media on Sunday

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 3, 2020, 3:59 am IST
Updated : Mar 3, 2020, 3:59 am IST

Modi had highlighted the fact that social media can be used for propagating the good work of the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: In a sudden move on Monday evening, at 8.56 pm to be precise, the Prime Minister announced on his personal Twitter handle that he is planning to give up all his social media accounts on March 8, 2020, i.e. next Sunday.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Will keep you posted,” is what Mr Modi tweeted, taking all his admirers by surprise. He used his personal Twitter handle @narendramodi to make the announcement.

Top sources said that the decision is understood to have been prompted by the volume of hate messages which his social media accounts have been receiving since the past several days, especially in the aftermath of the riots and killing which the north-eastern part of the national capital witnessed, coinciding with the much hyped visit of the US President Donald Trump last week to India.

While the announcement was ironically made using a social media platform, Twitter, which is closest to Mr Modi’s heart, it is the timing of the tweet which seemed interesting, as it has come just days after the riots in north-eastern Delhi, which according to official data, have left 47 dead and several hundreds severely wounded.

While scores of netizens urged Mr Modi not to quit the various social media platforms and “No Sir” trended on Twitter within minutes of his tweet, many found the idea of Mr Modi quitting social media unimaginable, and the reasoning being offered by sources incredulous.

Some journalists, quoting sources, tweeted that the Prime Minister’s tweet could be a teaser for Women’s Day, which falls on Sunday, March 8, when, for a day, Mr Modi’s accounts will be handed over to some women.

In his tweet, Mr Modi said, “this Sunday”, and not, this Sunday onwards.

Mr Modi, soon after assuming office of the Prime Minister during his first tenure in May 2014, had started his official Twitter handle, along with a Facebook account, which were later followed by YouTube and Instagram accounts, thus becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

He’s also the first Indian Prime Minister, who shortly after opening his official Twitter handle (@PMOIndia), had encouraged his Ccabinet colleagues to follow suit. Mr Modi had highlighted the fact that social media can be used for propagating the good work of the government.

Tags: narendra modi, social media

Latest From India

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: PTI File)

Himanta Biswa Sarma rules out inner line permit for Assam

Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (PTI)

BJP wooing Congress MLAs: Digvijay Singh

The two cases in which Article 370 was touched are Prem Nath Kaul versus Jammu & Kashmir in 1959 and Sampat Prakash versus Jammu & Kashmir in 1970.

Five-judge bench to hear Article 370 plea

Nirbhaya's parents Badrinath Singh and Asha Devi. (Photo: PTI)

Nirbhaya case: 4 convicts won’t be hanged today

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham