Tuesday, Mar 03, 2020 | Last Update : 07:04 AM IST

India, All India

Iran slams ‘organised violence on Muslims’

THE ASIAN AGE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published : Mar 3, 2020, 6:57 am IST
Updated : Mar 3, 2020, 6:57 am IST

The Iranian reaction follows last week’s riots in north-east Delhi that has left several dead.

Javad Zarif
 Javad Zarif

New Delhi: In what will be a great shock for India, Iran has slammed the recent Delhi riots and condemned what it claimed was a “wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims”.

Calling itself a “friend of India”, Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif, in a late-night tweet,  “urged Indian authorities to ensure the well-being of all Indians and not let senseless thuggery prevail”, adding that the “path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law”. New Delhi had just recently slammed certain international bodies for their “irresponsible” comments on the Delhi riots but the reaction of Iran will no doubt cause considerable concern for New Delhi and take it by surprise.     

“Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of all Indians and not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” The Iranian foreign minister tweeted.

Foreign policy observers feel the Iranian comments could be an expression of resentment and anger by Tehran against the recent visit of US President Donald Trump to India and New Delhi laying out the red carpet for President Trump. It could also be seen as a sign of discord at a time when Iran is battling a severe outbreak of Coronavirus that has claimed many lives in the west Asian nation. Reeling under US sanctions, Iran has moved considerably closer to China.

But India needs Iran especially for the strategic sea-land access to Afghanistan and central Asia through the Iranian port of Chabahar. The Iranian reaction follows last week’s riots in north-east Delhi that has left several dead.

Tags: delhi riots

Latest From India

Chief minister B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka government to move resolution in favour of CAA

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: PTI File)

Himanta Biswa Sarma rules out inner line permit for Assam

Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (PTI)

BJP wooing Congress MLAs: Digvijay Singh

The two cases in which Article 370 was touched are Prem Nath Kaul versus Jammu & Kashmir in 1959 and Sampat Prakash versus Jammu & Kashmir in 1970.

Five-judge bench to hear Article 370 plea

MOST POPULAR

1

Audio-Technica ATH-CLR100BT: Best 'Big-Name’ budget ‘earphones!

2

Realme C3 review: Premium performance, mind-blowing price!

3

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

4

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

5

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham