Friday, Feb 04, 2022 | Last Update : 09:23 AM IST

  India   All India  03 Feb 2022  PM Modi to address his first virtual rally in Uttarakhand today
India, All India

PM Modi to address his first virtual rally in Uttarakhand today

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 4, 2022, 12:00 am IST
Updated : Feb 4, 2022, 8:18 am IST

An estimated 56,000 people are expected to virtually join the rally in 14 Assembly constituencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually delivers his Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha address for BJP workers, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually delivers his Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha address for BJP workers, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had addressed a virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh recently, will address his first virtual rally in Uttarakhand on Friday. Mr Modi is likely to address four other virtual rallies in the hill state in the coming days. With the poll-bound state witnessing snowfall and rainfall, the BJP has made special arrangements in the 14 Assembly seats that the PM will address.

An estimated 56,000 people are expected to virtually join the rally in 14 Assembly constituencies. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state BJP president Madan Kaushik will tune in to the Prime Minister's address from Almora. Former chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat will watch the rally from Gangolihat in Pithoragarh district, former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also from Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand election co-in-charge Locket Chatterjee from Jageshwar, former Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal from Champawat and BJP national media in-charge Anil Baluni from Lohaghat.

 

Following Covid protocol, 56 spots have been identified for people and party workers to participate.

On January 31, the Prime Minister addressed his first virtual rally 'Jan Chaupal' in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Uttarakhand is slated to go to Assembly polls on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

“There are 14 Assembly segments in Almora parliamentary constituency and four places have been identified in each of the segments where 1,000 people can gather physically to attend the Prime Minister’s virtual rally,” state BJP vice president Devendra Bhasin said.

Tags: uttarakhand elections, up uttarakhand elections 2022
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Rahul will declare Congress Punjab CM face at February 6 rally

BJP supporters listen to a speech of Home Minister Amit Shah during an election rally in Loni, Ghaziabad district on February 3, 2022. Prakash SINGH / AFP)

In Western UP's Jat country, SP and BJP in battle royale

Trinamul Congress leader Anubrata Mondal (Twitter)

Calcutta HC gives TMC leader cover from arrest by CBI

Among the 23 districts, only Darjeeling has one municipality. But in other districts the number of municipalities are multiple. — PTI

Polls in 108 municipalities in West Bengal on Feb 27

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham