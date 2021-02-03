Wednesday, Feb 03, 2021 | Last Update : 12:25 PM IST

Naidu warns Rajya Sabha MPs against recording proceedings on mobile phones

Some opposition MPs had on Tuesday used their cell phones to record the disruption in proceedings over farm bills

When the House met for the day, Naidu said Parliamentary rules restrict 'usage of cellular phones within Rajya Sabha chambers'. (RSTV/PTI )
New Delhi:  Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday warned MPs against recording proceedings of the House on mobile phones, saying such unauthorised recordings and its circulation on social media may be a breach of Parliamentary privilege and contempt of the House.

Some opposition MPs had on Tuesday used their cell phones to record the disruption in proceedings over farm bills. These videos were shared on social media and aired on television channels.

 

When the House met for the day, Naidu said Parliamentary rules restrict "usage of cellular phones within Rajya Sabha chambers."

"It is observed that some members are using their mobile phones to record the proceedings of the House while sitting in the Chamber. Such conduct is against Parliamentary etiquettes and is not expected from members," he said without naming anyone.

MPs, he said, should desist from such "unwarranted activities inside the Chamber".

"Such unauthorised recording of proceedings of the House and its circulation on social media may lead to a breach of privilege and contempt of the House," he said.

Naidu said sections of the media, who started using the clips, are advised not to do so as "it is not authorised" and they could be "liable for consequences thereon".

 

He hoped MPs will follow rules and maintain the dignity of the House.

"If members are fair everything will be fine," he said, adding, "Members have to be fair to the rules of the House."

"Members are, therefore, advised to be careful in this regard. I only hope that everybody will follow rules and regulations," he added.

