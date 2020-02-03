Monday, Feb 03, 2020 | Last Update : 04:40 AM IST

India, All India

Opposition parties set to take on govt over CAA-NRC

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 3, 2020, 3:46 am IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2020, 3:46 am IST

Sources said that if Speaker Om Birla does not allow the motions to be taken up, the party will disrupt Question Hour.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Trinamul Congress has given notice under Rule 267 for suspension of rules to discuss the “raging anti CAA-NRC-NPR people’s movement in India”. (Photo: PTI)
 In the Rajya Sabha, the Trinamul Congress has given notice under Rule 267 for suspension of rules to discuss the “raging anti CAA-NRC-NPR people’s movement in India”. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With the Union Budget over, the Opposition parties are now gearing up to corner the government in Parliament over the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act across the country. These parties, including the Congress and the Trinamul Congress, have given notices to move adjournment motions in both Houses for a discussion on the issue.

Not to be outdone, the ruling BJP is also ready for a confrontation and has fielded West Delhi MP Parvesh Verma, who was recently barred from campaigning by the Election Commission for his communally divisive remarks, to move the motion of thanks to the President’s address.

Sources in the Congress said former party chief Rahul Gandhi has been requested to open the debate on the President’s address from the Opposition, but if he does not it would be the Congress’ Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary.

Congress chief whip K. Suresh and Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi will, meanwhile, move adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha to immediately discuss the anti-CAA protests.

Sources said that if Speaker Om Birla does not allow the motions to be taken up, the party will disrupt Question Hour. The party will also demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak on the anti-CAA protests while replying to the motion of thanks, failing which they would stage a walkout, the sources added.

In the Rajya Sabha, the Trinamul Congress has given notice under Rule 267 for suspension of rules to discuss the “raging anti CAA-NRC-NPR people’s movement in India”. Also, for the first time the since the party was formed in 1992, the TMC will move amendments to the President’s motion of thanks address.

Sources said TMC parliamentary party leader Derek O’Brien and chief whip Sukhendu Shekhar Roy have moved six amendments in the Upper House and thus amendments would be moved in the Lower House too.

While Saugata Roy and Mahua Moitra would speak from the TMC on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, in the Rajya Sabha it would be Sukhendu Shekhar Roy.

The CPI(M) too has moved amendments to the motion of thanks in both Houses.

Tags: opposition parties, citizenship (amendment) act

Latest From India

Meanwhile, the Odisha police has beefed up security on border districts, including Malkangiri after a Maoist was stoned to death following a face-off with locals at Janturai village recently.

Odisha Naxal camp busted in major operations

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: PTI File)

Minister says no virus case in Assam, denies reports

Paramedical staff screen Indians after they arrive at New Delhi airport from China’s coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan on Sunday. India airlifted the second batch of 323 Indians on Sunday from Wuhan. (Photo: PTI)

Second case in Kerala; India stops e-visas for Chinese

Tushar Mehta

Nirbhaya: Delhi HC reserves order on plea to lift hangings’ stay

MOST POPULAR

1

Three new Nokia smartphones appear in massive leak

2

Insanely powerful iPhone 12 revealed

3

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

4

Would you pay USD 5000 on this Tesla Cybertruck-inspired iPhone 11 Pro?

5

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham