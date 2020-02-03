Monday, Feb 03, 2020 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

Kerala's third coronavirus case confirmed in Kasargod

Earlier on Sunday, the second case of coronavirus in the country was reported from Kerala

The first patient who was tested positive for coronavirus is currently hospitalised in Thrissur. PTI Photo
Kerala: India’s third case of coronavirus has been reported on Monday from Kerala, again. Two Wuhan University students who returned recently from China are said to be infected with the novel coronavirus and are being treated at government medical college hospitals.

The medical student, a batch mate of the two infected students, has tested positive for the viral infection, said health minister K.K Shylaja in the State Assembly.

“The condition of the student admitted in the isolation ward at district hospital, Kanhangad is stable. The three medical students travelled together from China,” the minister said.

