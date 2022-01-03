Over 6.35 lakh teens register on CoWIN for Covid vaccination

Monday, Jan 03, 2022 | Last Update : 03:25 PM IST

PTI
Published : Jan 3, 2022, 10:14 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2022, 10:14 am IST

A health worker checks a box containing the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 Coronavirus to be given to youths between the age of 15 to 18, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on January 2, 2022. Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)
New Delhi: The CoWIN platform has till Sunday evening recorded over six lakh registrations in the age group of 15 to 18 years whose Covid vaccination is set to begin from January 3.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya advised states and Union Territories to provide separate vaccination centres, session sites, queue and different vaccination teams for the 15-18 year age group to avoid the mixing-up of vaccines.

 

The vaccine option for this age group would only be Covaxin, according to guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry on December 27.

The Drugs Controller General of India granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on December 24.

Mandaviya, who interacted with health ministers and principal secretaries and additional chief secretaries of states and Union Territories on Sunday through a video link, stressed the need to ensure smooth implementation of new vaccination guidelines.

He advised them to ensure the orientation of vaccinators and vaccination team members and the identification of dedicated session sites for this category of beneficiaries.

 

The registration for this category of beneficiaries opened on Saturday. According to the guidelines, they can self-register online through an existing account on CoWIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number as is the case with all other categories of beneficiaries.

Till 7.50 pm on Sunday, over 6.35 lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have registered in the CoWIN platform.

Beneficiaries in this age group can get themselves registered onsite. 

