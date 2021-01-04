It's a turning point against Covid-19: PM Modi

WHO laudes India’s move saying the decision will help intensify and strengthen the fight against Covid-19 in the South Asian

India has the highest number of Covid-19 cases after the United States and with Sunday's decision it joins the few nations that have started vaccinating its population to protect from Covid-19 (Image:PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the approval given for Covishield and Covaxin, vaccines designed to stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2, a decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight against the disease.

In a series of posts on Twitter, the Prime Minister said: “A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of SII and BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators.”

He said: "It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfill the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion. We reiterate our gratitude to doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all Corona warriors for the outstanding work done, that too in adverse circumstances. We will remain eternally grateful to them for saving many lives.”

Several Union ministers and Chief Ministers posted congratulatory messages while the World Health Organisation lauded India’s move saying this decision will help intensify and strengthen the fight against Covid-19 pandemic in the South Asian region.

India has the highest number of Covid-19 cases after the United States and with Sunday's decision, it joins the few nations that have started vaccinating its population to protect from Covid-19.