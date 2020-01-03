Friday, Jan 03, 2020 | Last Update : 05:07 PM IST

India, All India

'Investigation underway in issue concerning Noida SSP': UP DGP

ANI
Published : Jan 3, 2020, 4:36 pm IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2020, 4:36 pm IST

He also said that authenticity has to be ensured through the medium of various agencies.

'We are looking into this whole matter, but this is an unauthorized communication by SSP, its violation of service rules. IG Meerut is looking into it,' said Singh. (Photo: ANI)
 'We are looking into this whole matter, but this is an unauthorized communication by SSP, its violation of service rules. IG Meerut is looking into it,' said Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh on Friday said that the police is looking into the reports of Senior Superintendent (SSP) Gautambudhnagar's alleged letter over transfer racket and it can be an 'unauthorised communication'.

"We are looking into this whole matter, but this is an unauthorized communication by SSP, its violation of service rules. IG Meerut is looking into it," said Singh.

He also said that authenticity has to be ensured through the medium of various agencies.

"We have to ensure authenticity through the medium of various agencies. As soon as the investigation process will be finished, action will be taken," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, SSP Vaibhav Krishna had said that the viral video on social media having his picture and a woman's voice in the background is 'morphed' and is part of 'conspiracy' by the criminal elements to malign his personal image.

He said that in the last one year, he has taken strict action against the organised crime and extortion racketeer's in the district, and they are now hatching conspiracies to settle their score.

"I myself have studied the video that is viral on social media. It appears that it is a conspiracy by criminal elements to damage my personal image," said Vaibhav Krishna.

He said that the video went viral on WhatsApp and "voice of a woman is played in the background while his photograph is seen in the video".

Tags: dgp, ssp, noida ssp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

'Congress is plotting to defame Savarkar. The party is conspiring to spread anarchy in the country by making unwarranted accusations on the freedom fighter Savarkar. The government must take an action against the Congress Seva Dal and should register a criminal case against them,' said Ranjit in a press release. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Plot to defame Savarkar,' says grandson Ranjit, seeks ban on booklet

The 23-year-old Unnao rape victim, who was airlifted to Delhi and admitted to Safdarjung Hospital with 90 per cent burns after being set on fire, died following a cardiac arrest on December 6, 2019. (Photo: PTI)

Police submits Chargesheet in connection with death of 23-year-old Unnao rape victim

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day with the possibility of moderate fog on Saturday morning. (Photo: ANI)

Clear Friday morning in Delhi, air quality very poor

The US regulator said in its NOTAM that there continues to be a risk to US civil aviation sector from attacks against airports and aircraft in Pakistan. (Photo: Representational)

High risk involved, avoid Pakistan airspace: US tells its airlines

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham