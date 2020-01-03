Friday, Jan 03, 2020 | Last Update : 06:26 AM IST

India, All India

CDS to create joint command for air defence

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 3, 2020, 5:20 am IST
Updated : Jan 3, 2020, 5:20 am IST

Rawat has also directed that efforts be made to cut out all infructuous ceremonial activities which are manpower-intensive.

Newly-appointed Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Chief of the Defence Staff, Gen. Bipin Rawat, has set out to create a common Air Defence Command to secure the country from aerial attacks.

He has also directed that efforts be made to cut out all infructuous ceremonial activities which are manpower-intensive.

At present, while the Indian Air Force is primarily in charge of the nation’s air defences, the Army and the Navy too has their own air defence systems. Gen. Rawat held a meeting Thursday with officials of the Integrated Defence Staff Headquarters (HQ IDS) and directed the various branch heads to come up with recommendations for inter-service synergy and “jointness” in a time-bound manner. He also directed that a proposal to create a Air Defence Command be prepared by June 30, 2020. He set out priorities for execution of synergy by June 30 and December 31, 2020.

Some of the areas identified for “jointness” and synergy among the Army, Air Force and Navy include creation of common logistics support pools in stations where two or more services have their presence.

Emphasising the collegiate system of functioning, Gen. Rawat directed that all three services as well as the Coast Guard must be consulted and their views obtained in a time-bound manner. “Decisions will, however, be taken to ensure the optimisation of resources,” said officials. He stressed all must work towards accomplishing the desired results and coming up with effective ideas.

