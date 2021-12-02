Thursday, Dec 02, 2021 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

  Winter session: PM Modi holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy
India, All India

Winter session: PM Modi holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy

ANI
Published : Dec 2, 2021, 12:23 pm IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2021, 12:23 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Thursday with his top ministers in Parliament to discuss strategy for the ongoing winter session of the House.

The meeting comes at a time when the Opposition leaders wearing black bands protest against the suspension of 12 Opposition members of the Rajya Sabha.

 

The Prime Minister also held a meeting in the Parliament to discuss the strategy on Wednesday.

On the first day of the session, both the Houses of Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021. However, the Opposition parties created a ruckus alleging that the government passed the Bill without having a discussion on the floor.

The winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will conclude on December 23.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, winter session of parliament, farm laws
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

