Thursday, Dec 02, 2021 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

  India   All India  02 Dec 2021  UNHRC concerned over Jammu & Kashmir situation, calls for release of Khurram Parvez
India, All India

UNHRC concerned over Jammu & Kashmir situation, calls for release of Khurram Parvez

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Dec 2, 2021, 12:30 pm IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2021, 12:30 pm IST

Khurram Parvez has been actively involved in highlighting the human rights situation in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez (Photo: Facebook/File)
 Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez (Photo: Facebook/File)

Srinagar: The UN Human Rights Commissioner’s office has raised the issue of the arrest of Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA).

The human rights body added that it is "deeply concerned" of the same, and has urged the Indian authorities to “fully safeguard his right to freedom of expression, association and personal liberty, and to take the precautionary step of releasing him”.

 

The UNHRC's statements comes days after NIA had formally arrested Mr. Parvez on November 22, saying that the case in which he has been involved “pertains to certain so-called NGOs and trusts raising funds in India and abroad in the name of charitable activities and then using those funds for carrying out secessionist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir”.

The NIA added that they had registered a case on October 8, 2020, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the UAPA on receiving “credible information that certain NGOs and trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions" and then using them to fund terror activities in J&K”.

 

Rupert Colville, spokesperson at the Geneva-based UN High Commissioner for Human Rights’ office said on Thursday, “We are deeply concerned at the arrest of Kashmiri human rights defender Khurram Parvez under Indian counter-terrorism legislation, the UAPA.” “Parvez, who has now been in custody for more than a week, is accused of terrorism-related offences. We are unaware of the factual basis of the charges," he added.

“He is known as a tireless advocate for families of the disappeared and has been targeted before for his human rights work. In 2016, he was detained under another controversial law, the Public Safety Act, for two and a half months after being prevented from travelling to the Human Rights Council in Geneva. He was released after the Jammu and Kashmir High Court declared his detention illegal," Colville said.

 

However, Colville asserted that the UAPA contains a vague and overly broad definition of ‘terrorist act’ and allows people to be held in lengthy pre-trial detention and makes securing bail  very difficult.

“It raises serious concerns relating to the right of presumption of innocence along with other due process and fair trial rights,” he said, alleging that the Act is also increasingly being used to stifle the work of human rights defenders, journalists and other critics in J&K and other parts of India.

He said, “In view of this context of previous reprisal for legitimate conduct, we call on the Indian authorities to fully safeguard his right to freedom of expression, association and personal liberty and to take the precautionary step of releasing him”.

 

He reiterated the UN Human Rights Commission’s call for the UAPA to be amended to bring it into line with international human rights law and standards, and urged the authorities, pending the law’s amendment, “to refrain from using this or other laws unduly restricting freedom of expression in cases involving civil society, media, and human rights defenders”.

Colville also said that against this backdrop, the UN Human Rights Office is increasingly alarmed by the rise in killings of civilians, including members of religious minorities, by armed groups in J&K this year. “At the same time, civilians have been killed by security forces in the course of counter-terrorism operations, and their bodies on occasion disposed in secret,” he said.

 

Mr. Colville demanded “prompt, thorough, transparent, independent and effective investigations” into all killings of civilians and said that the families should be allowed to mourn their loved ones and seek justice.

He further said, “We acknowledge the need to prevent violence, but we are concerned at signs of a wider crackdown on civil society actors in J&K. The use of sweeping counter-terrorism measures risks leading to further human rights violations and deepening discontent. We call on the security forces and armed groups to exercise restraint, and to ensure that the rise in tensions in Jammu and Kashmir in recent weeks does not lead to further violence against the civilian population”.

 

Khurram Parvez , a 2006 Reebok Human Rights Award winner, is the chairperson of Asian Federation Against Involuntary Disappearances (AFAD) and programme coordinator of Jammu Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society (JKCCS) and has been actively involved in highlighting the human rights situation in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

He has, over the past couple of decades, worked mainly on the issues - such as involuntary disappearances and plight of victims of violence, particularly the ‘half-widows’, the women whose partners have disappeared after their reported arrest by the security forces combating a 32-year-old insurgency in J&K.

 

His arrest had evoked sharp criticism by human rights defenders and political parties at home and abroad.

Amnesty International said that it was “yet another example of how anti-terror laws are being misused to criminalize human rights work & stifle dissent in India”.

“Instead of targeting HRDs, authorities should focus on bringing accountability for human rights violations," it added.

A social media campaign for Mr. Parvez’s release was also launched.

Tags: un human rights commission, khurram parvez
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

Winter session: PM Modi holds meeting with top ministers to discuss strategy

Kapil Sibal (Twitter)

Without Congress, UPA will be body without soul: Kapil Sibal

States like Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Kerala have also urged the Central government for booster dose amid another variant of concern, Omicron. 9Representational image: AFP)

SII seeks approval for Covishield vaccine as booster dose amid Omicron concerns

Arriving passengers leave a terminal at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

India records 9,765 new Covid cases, 477 deaths in a span of 24 hours

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham