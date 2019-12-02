Monday, Dec 02, 2019 | Last Update : 05:25 AM IST

India, All India

SJM to govt: Halt sale of 5 PSUs, it is ‘imprudent’

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 2, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2019, 1:28 am IST

The Opposition had raised this in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Terming the Niti Aayog report on PSEs the ‘handwork of a few consultants,’ the RSS affiliate has demanded that the report should be ‘junked’.
 Terming the Niti Aayog report on PSEs the ‘handwork of a few consultants,’ the RSS affiliate has demanded that the report should be ‘junked’.

New Delhi: Joining the Opposition parties’ chorus of protest against the Narendra Modi government’s move for strategic disinvestment of major public sector enterprises, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of the RSS, on Sunday it as “an imprudent business decision” and also against the national interest. The Opposition had raised this in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

“The strategic disinvestment of PSEs is not only an imprudent business decision, but is also against the national interest. It not only denies the people of India — the real owners of the PSEs — the fair value of the assets and capital investments, but it also brings in unfair advantage for those who intend to buy. The SJM believes that the government has no business to be in business, but resists the plan to hand over the national assets to corporate houses or multinational corporations (MNCs) at throwaway prices,” reads the resolution passed at the SJM’s national assembly meeting in Hardwar. The SJM has been consistent in its opposition to the disinvestment of public sector undertakings.

Terming the Niti Aayog report on PSEs the “handwork of a few consultants — who continue to work on the gameplan of vested interests” — the RSS affiliate has demanded that the report should be “junked”. Instead, it said, a fresh assessment of the value and worth of PSEs, keeping in mind the vision of doubling the GDP in the next five years and accelerating it further in later years — should be conducted. The SJM has also demanded a comprehensive PSE policy and insisted that PSEs like Air India, BSNL and others, which are required for the strategic needs of the country, can also be turned around.

Asserting that there are cases of “conflict of interest” and “formation of cliques to capture India’s assets”, the SJM demanded a probe into the way consultants are appointed to advise the government in these matters and to “assist them to offload the equities”.

“A national debate on disinvestment in profitable PSEs is the need of the hour. A white paper is needed on the previous disinvestment of HPCL, where ONGC acquired the equity. How has this benefited HPCL’s operations? The government must explain the benefits which BPCL will get after its privatisation,” the resolution reads.

The government had recently decided to effect the strategic disinvestment of government shareholdings in five public sector enterprises, along with management control —Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Shipping Corporation of India, Container Corporation of India, Tehri Hydro Power Development Corporation and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Ltd.

Tags: modi government, swadeshi jagran manch

Latest From India

According to Indian Army sources the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Poonch sector.

2 Pak Army officers hurt in retaliatory fire by India

Jose R. Baranano

Pollution crisis ‘disaster for all’, says Spain envoy

Saturday’s dialogue came just about a couple of weeks ahead of the crucial annual summit expected to be held in India in mid-December between Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Japan to aid Northeast projects; China focus of 2+2 talks

Girls, along with activists, take part in a candlelight protest over the Hyderabad rape and murder case in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad horror: RTA had chance to halt rapists’ lorry, but failed

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham