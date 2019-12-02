Monday, Dec 02, 2019 | Last Update : 06:21 PM IST

India, All India

‘Political will, not new bill’: Naidu urges Govt to rethink on mercy appeals in heinous crimes

PTI
Published : Dec 2, 2019, 3:52 pm IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2019, 3:52 pm IST

Naidu said crime against women is a 'societal disease' and there is some sort of lacunae in systems, both legal as well as the police.

Naidu was speaking after MPs expressed outrage over the rising incidents of crime against women. (Photo: File)
 Naidu was speaking after MPs expressed outrage over the rising incidents of crime against women. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: As MPs expressed anguish over the Hyderabad rape and murder case, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suggested a rethink on the practice of allowing convicts in heinous crimes to go in for mercy appeals.

"What happens even after punishment is given (to convicts). We all are witness...appeal, mercy (petition)...can anybody think of having mercy on such people," he said, observing this process has been followed for years.

"We should really think about change in legal system, in our judicial system," he said.

Naidu was speaking after MPs expressed outrage over the rising incidents of crime against women. He said framing of laws would not suffice and all will have to come together to deal with the issue.

As several MPs made a case for setting up more fast track courts to deal with cases of sexual assault, Naidu said such courts is a solution, but after that there is a process of "appeal, next appeal, and next appeal".

Naidu said crime against women is a "societal disease" and there is some sort of lacunae in systems, both legal as well as the police.

"This kind of violation of dignity of women cannot go on unchallenged. It should be nipped in the bud," he said, and added that it was already too late.

The Chairman also suggested photographs of people found guilty of crime against women should be published so that there is some social stigma and fear in them.

"What is required is not a new bill. What is required is a political will, administrative skill and then change of mindset and then go for the kill of the social evil," he said.

The charred body of the 26-year old woman, who worked as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, was found under a culvert in Shadnagar in Hyderabad on November 28, a day after she went missing.

Four men, all lorry workers, aged between 20 and 24, were arrested on November 29 on charges of raping and killing the woman and had been sent to judicial custody for 14 days on Saturday.

Tags: venkaiah naidu, rajya sabha, crime, crime against women, rape, gangrape
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

'Wherever there is a BJP government, they take away the land from tribal people and give it to industrialists without asking them. When our government was formed in Chhattisgarh, we took back the land from Tata and returned the land to the tribal people. If the tribal land is taken and the industry is not set up within five years, the land needs to be returned to the real owners,' Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand: Rahul promises farm loan waiver, return of tribal land

Low-speed service was briefly restored in five of the 10 districts of Jammu region on August 16-17 night but suspended again on August 18 morning. (Photo: File)

JKNPP calls for 'Jammu bandh' on Dec 7 against mobile Internet service suspension

Speaking at the launch of YSR Arogyasri Asara scheme (post-operative sustenance) Jagan said, “It is unfortunate that some people are talking about my religion and caste.'' (Photo: File | ANI)

'Religion is humanity, caste is commitment': Jagan in response to detractors

Hitting out at the BJP, Randeep Surjewala, media head of the Congress, demanded a reply from the Prime Minister. (Photo: File)

PM Modi, reply!: Congress lashes out at BJP over Hegde's welfare funds remark

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham