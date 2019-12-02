Monday, Dec 02, 2019 | Last Update : 02:39 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi, Amit Shah are also migrants, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

ANI
Published : Dec 2, 2019, 10:26 am IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2019, 10:29 am IST

'Their homes are in Gujarat but they have come to Delhi,' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI.

He also warned Amit Shah of the consequences of passing the Bill. (Photo: File)
 He also warned Amit Shah of the consequences of passing the Bill. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Leader of Congress party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Choudhary on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were themselves ''migrants''.

"I can say that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Ji are themselves the migrants. Their homes are in Gujarat but they have come to Delhi," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told ANI.

"India is for everyone -- for Hindus, for Muslims and for everyone else. They are creating the fear that they will throw out Muslims. They do not have the capability to do that. But what they want to show is Hindus will be allowed to stay, while Muslims will be sent away," added Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while opposing the Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's comment comes at a time when Union Minister Amit Shah was discussing the Citizenship Amendment Bill with the members of political parties and the civil society organisations from the northeastern states.

The Union Home Minister met them on Friday and Saturday while the third meeting is scheduled for December 3.

Earlier, Amit Shah had said in the Rajya Sabha that the Citizenship Amendment Bill was needed so that Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian and Parsi refugees, who were being discriminated on the basis of their religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan, obtain Indian citizenship.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on January 8 this year, aimed at granting citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, who came to India before December 31, 2014.

Further attacking the Bill, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Home Minister Amit Shah should learn about the number of migrants from India, who were working and living in the rest of the world and their contribution to Indian economy.

"In the entire world, the maximum number of migrants are from India. All the Indians living and working abroad send crores of rupees back to India. But no other country thinks about the issue other than Modiji and Amit Shah," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

He also warned Amit Shah of the consequences of passing the Bill.

"Amit Shah has the numbers needed to pass the (Citizenship) Bill -- it is one thing but what will happen after the Bill is passed is another matter altogether. If the BJP thinks it can improve India by clearing the Citizenship Bill, then it is nothing more than their wishful thinking."

"It is because of the issue of Citizenship Bill that they have been swept away in West Bengal (assembly by-elections). If they continue with it, they will be swept away from the rest of India too," added Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Tags: narendra modi, amit shah, adhir ranjan chowdhury, citizenship bill
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the state is yet to receive a single penny as financial help from the Centre for cyclone 'Bulbul'-affected areas despite PM Narendra Modi's assurance. (Photo: File)

Yet to get financial help from Centre for cyclone 'Bulbul' despite PM's assurance: Mamata

The mouthpiece stated, 'This government will last for five years. This government has come to power through legal route. The number of 170 will remain intact. The Opposition should take care of this.' (Photo: ANI)

'It shouldn't be surprising if majority mark reaches 185 in future': Shiv Sena

He also said that a fast-track court would hear the veterinarian's case and ensure justice is expedited. (Photo: File)

Women employees not to be on night shift: KCR to transport staff after vet’s case

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked members to improve the quality of their questions, soon after a query was raised about renovation and construction of an approach road to a local temple in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Speaker Om Birla urges LS memebers to improve quality of questions

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham