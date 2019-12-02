Monday, Dec 02, 2019 | Last Update : 10:17 AM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra govt to review bullet train project, says Thackeray

PTI
Published : Dec 2, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2019, 9:38 am IST

'This government is of the common man. Like you asked now, yes, we will review the bullet train (project),' CM said.

The state government would also come out with a white paper on the financial condition of the state, Thackeray said. (Photo: ANI)
 The state government would also come out with a white paper on the financial condition of the state, Thackeray said. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he had ordered a review of all on-going development projects in the state, including the Mumbai- Ahmedabad bullet train. The bullet train project had faced stiff opposition from farmers and tribals whose lands are to be acquired.

"This government is of the common man. Like you asked now, yes, we will review the bullet train (project). Have I stayed the bullet train project like Aarey car shed? No, I haven't," he told reporters here late Sunday night.

The state government would also come out with a white paper on the financial condition of the state, Thackeray said. He said the state government, which has a debt of nearly Rs 5 lakh crore, is firm on giving unconditional loan waivers to farmers.

The announcements came a day after the Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government forged by the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress more than a month after the election results were out won the trust vote in the state Assembly with the support of 169 legislators in the 288-member House. The priorities of the previous BJP-led government in the state - in which his party was a constituent - were not "misplaced", he said and added that there would be no vendetta politics.

Tags: uddhav thackeray, bullet train, bjp, shiv sena, congress
Location: India, Maharashtra

Latest From India

The Marathi daily noted that the central BJP leadership decided to continue with Fadnavis as the party head in the Maharashtra Assembly, but did not follow the same in other states. (Photo: File)

Hope Fadnavis won't repeat mistakes he made as CM: Shiv Sena

Six-year-old schoolgirl who went missing on Saturday in Rajasthan’s Tonk district was found dead in her uniform, allegedly raped and strangled with her school belt, police said on Sunday police said on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ Rajasthan Police)

6-yr-old missing Rajasthan girl found dead; 'raped, strangled with school belt,' claim cops

A 35-year-old man was paraded naked on Sunday evening by people for trying to rape a four-year-old girl at her house in Pardi area of Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra man paraded naked for attempting to rape 4-year-old girl

A 35-year-old woman died on the way to the hospital after she was beaten allegedly by her boyfriend near Mankhurd railway station in Mumbai, police said on Sunday. (Representational Image)

35-year-old Mumbai woman dies after being slapped by her boyfriend

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham