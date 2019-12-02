Monday, Dec 02, 2019 | Last Update : 06:21 PM IST

India, All India

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind files review petition against Ayodhya verdict

ANI
Published : Dec 2, 2019, 3:36 pm IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2019, 3:36 pm IST

Recently, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board had asserted that it would not file a review petition against the SC's verdict in the case.

On November 9, a five-judge Supreme Court bench unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government. (Photo: Representational)
 On November 9, a five-judge Supreme Court bench unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government. (Photo: Representational)

New Delhi: Muslim organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday filed a petition seeking review of Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya title dispute case.

On November 9, a five-judge Supreme Court bench unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government.

Recently, the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board had asserted that it would not file a review petition against the apex court's verdict in the case but was yet to take a call on whether to accept a five-acre alternative plot for a mosque.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is also going to file the review petition before December 9.

Tags: ayodhya verdict, sunni central waqf board, all india muslim personal law board, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

'Wherever there is a BJP government, they take away the land from tribal people and give it to industrialists without asking them. When our government was formed in Chhattisgarh, we took back the land from Tata and returned the land to the tribal people. If the tribal land is taken and the industry is not set up within five years, the land needs to be returned to the real owners,' Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand: Rahul promises farm loan waiver, return of tribal land

Low-speed service was briefly restored in five of the 10 districts of Jammu region on August 16-17 night but suspended again on August 18 morning. (Photo: File)

JKNPP calls for 'Jammu bandh' on Dec 7 against mobile Internet service suspension

Speaking at the launch of YSR Arogyasri Asara scheme (post-operative sustenance) Jagan said, “It is unfortunate that some people are talking about my religion and caste.'' (Photo: File | ANI)

'Religion is humanity, caste is commitment': Jagan in response to detractors

Hitting out at the BJP, Randeep Surjewala, media head of the Congress, demanded a reply from the Prime Minister. (Photo: File)

PM Modi, reply!: Congress lashes out at BJP over Hegde's welfare funds remark

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham