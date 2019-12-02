Monday, Dec 02, 2019 | Last Update : 06:21 PM IST

India, All India

Get strange power by looking at Mamata Banerjee's photo every morning: WB officer

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 2, 2019, 3:23 pm IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2019, 3:23 pm IST

The BDO became emotional and said, 'If you stand in front of CM’s image in morning for two minute, you will find strange power.'

He made the statement at a public gathering held to distribute relief materials villagers affected by cyclone ‘Bulbul’ on Saturday. (Photo: File)
 He made the statement at a public gathering held to distribute relief materials villagers affected by cyclone ‘Bulbul’ on Saturday. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: In a bizarre incident, a West Bengal’s Hasnabad Block Development Officer (BDO) Arindam Mukherjee claimed that he gets inner strength to keep going in life by looking at the photos of Swami Vivekananda and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

During the relief distribution, the BDO became emotional and said, “If you stand in front of the Chief Minister’s image in the morning for two minute, you will find a strange power. I stand in front of two pictures. One of Swami Vivekananda’s and the other of Banerjee. You get inspiration. Eta nijeke punarjivit kora ( It feels like you're reviving yourself).”

He made the statement at a public gathering held to distribute relief materials villagers affected by cyclone ‘Bulbul’ on Saturday.

Criticising the remark, the BJP called it as ‘height of sycophancy'.  According to News18 report, Joyprakash Majumdar, vice president of the BJP’s West Bengal unit, said, “I heard about the matter and it is very unfortunate how senior administrative officials are losing their neutrality. Partisan role of administration is everywhere in Bengal. The bureaucrats are under tremendous pressure from the ruling party to save their chair.”

Tags: west bengal, cyclone bulbul, mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal

Latest From India

'Wherever there is a BJP government, they take away the land from tribal people and give it to industrialists without asking them. When our government was formed in Chhattisgarh, we took back the land from Tata and returned the land to the tribal people. If the tribal land is taken and the industry is not set up within five years, the land needs to be returned to the real owners,' Rahul Gandhi said. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand: Rahul promises farm loan waiver, return of tribal land

Low-speed service was briefly restored in five of the 10 districts of Jammu region on August 16-17 night but suspended again on August 18 morning. (Photo: File)

JKNPP calls for 'Jammu bandh' on Dec 7 against mobile Internet service suspension

Speaking at the launch of YSR Arogyasri Asara scheme (post-operative sustenance) Jagan said, “It is unfortunate that some people are talking about my religion and caste.'' (Photo: File | ANI)

'Religion is humanity, caste is commitment': Jagan in response to detractors

Hitting out at the BJP, Randeep Surjewala, media head of the Congress, demanded a reply from the Prime Minister. (Photo: File)

PM Modi, reply!: Congress lashes out at BJP over Hegde's welfare funds remark

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham