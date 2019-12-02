Monday, Dec 02, 2019 | Last Update : 02:39 PM IST

India, All India

'Cong-JMM alliance only for chair not development of J'khand': BJP's JP Nadda

ANI
Published : Dec 2, 2019, 12:39 pm IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2019, 12:39 pm IST

Nadda asserted that BJP gave J'khand a 'stable and corruption-free government'.

Taking a dig at the Congress-JMM alliance, Nadda said this alliance is only for the 'chair' and that it has nothing to do with the development and people of Jharkhand. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Taking a dig at the Congress-JMM alliance, Nadda said this alliance is only for the 'chair' and that it has nothing to do with the development and people of Jharkhand. (Photo: File | ANI)

Chaibasa: Working BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday said that the Assembly polls in Jharkhand are not about the election of an MLA or Chief Minister but for the future of Jharkhand.

"I salute the land of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. This is not an election about making somebody MLA or CM but about the future of Jharkhand," he said while asserting that the BJP gave a "stable and corruption-free government" in Jharkhand.

The BJP leader counted some important legislations brought by the Central government including the abrogation of Article 370 and Triple Talaq and credited a "strong leadership" for doing this.

Nadda said that the Triple Talaq was abolished in several Islamic countries as well.

Taking a dig at the Congress-JMM alliance, Nadda said this alliance is only for the 'chair' and that it has nothing to do with the development and people of Jharkhand.

The BJP leader also referred to the money allocated to Jharkhand under the 14th Finance Commission and said that the amount was much higher than given to the state under 13th Finance Commission.

Talking about the defence preparedness, the working BJP president said, "Not a single gun was bought during UPA tenure. The demand of 'One Rank, One Pension' was pending since 1971. When we came to power, we gave OROP to 22 lakh faujis. 36 Rafales are being inducted into our fleet. 1.83 lakhs bullet-proof jackets have been provided to the military. Not just that, we are even exporting that to the world," he said.

Referring to the various welfare schemes launched by the Central and state government for farmers, Nadda said, "When we talk of double engine government..we don't that just for speeches."

He also talked in detail about the various other welfare schemes launched by the government and how they have benefitted the people.

In particular, Nadda mentioned about the Aayushman Bharat scheme and recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the scheme in Jharkhand.

He also expressed happiness over "Naxalism being uprooted."

Praising the Prime Minister, the working BJP president said, "Modijee ki sirf ek jati hai -- gareeb. Gareeb ki seva krna -- yahi unki jati hai."

Tags: jharkhand assembly elections 2019, jp nadda, bhagwan birsa munda, article 370, triple talaq
Location: India, Jharkhand

Latest From India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the state is yet to receive a single penny as financial help from the Centre for cyclone 'Bulbul'-affected areas despite PM Narendra Modi's assurance. (Photo: File)

Yet to get financial help from Centre for cyclone 'Bulbul' despite PM's assurance: Mamata

The mouthpiece stated, 'This government will last for five years. This government has come to power through legal route. The number of 170 will remain intact. The Opposition should take care of this.' (Photo: ANI)

'It shouldn't be surprising if majority mark reaches 185 in future': Shiv Sena

He also said that a fast-track court would hear the veterinarian's case and ensure justice is expedited. (Photo: File)

Women employees not to be on night shift: KCR to transport staff after vet’s case

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday asked members to improve the quality of their questions, soon after a query was raised about renovation and construction of an approach road to a local temple in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Speaker Om Birla urges LS memebers to improve quality of questions

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham