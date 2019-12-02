2 Pak Army officers hurt in retaliatory fire by India

Pakistan’s armed forces spokesperson Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor in a statement admitted that two Pak Army officers were injured in Indian Army’s firing.

New Delhi: Pakistan Army’s two officers were injured on Sunday in Indian Army’s retaliatory firing in Poonch sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan’s armed forces spokesperson Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor in a statement admitted that two Pak Army officers were injured in Indian Army’s firing.

“Mortor (meant mortar) rounds fired on Pakistani Post..... During exchange of fire two officers of Pakistan Army got injured,” he said on Twitter.

According to Indian Army sources the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Poonch sector.

“Indian Army retaliated befittingly and in this two Pak Army officers have reportedly got injured,” he added.

There has been an increase in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan at the Line of Control after the Centre revoked Article 370 from J&K and bifurcated the state. In 2019, there has been 2,835 ceasefire violation by Pakistan (till November 27, 2019). In 2018, there were 1,600 ceasefire violations.

In November 2019, there has been 268 ceasefire violations. Pakistan has been indulging in the cease-fire violations to provide cover to push terrorists into the Kashmir Valley, said sources.

In 2019, security forces have killed around 158 terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. The Indian Army was able to eliminate around 254 militants in Kashmir in various operations in 2018.