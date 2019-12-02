Monday, Dec 02, 2019 | Last Update : 05:25 AM IST

India, All India

2 Pak Army officers hurt in retaliatory fire by India

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
Published : Dec 2, 2019, 5:12 am IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2019, 5:12 am IST

Pakistan’s armed forces spokesperson Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor in a statement admitted that two Pak Army officers were injured in Indian Army’s firing.

According to Indian Army sources the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Poonch sector.
 According to Indian Army sources the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Poonch sector.

New Delhi: Pakistan Army’s two officers were injured on Sunday in Indian Army’s retaliatory firing in Poonch sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan’s armed forces spokesperson Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor in a statement admitted that two Pak Army officers were injured in Indian Army’s firing.

“Mortor (meant mortar) rounds fired on Pakistani Post..... During exchange of fire two officers of Pakistan Army got injured,” he said on Twitter.

According to Indian Army sources the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Poonch sector.

“Indian Army  retaliated befittingly and in this two Pak Army officers have reportedly got injured,” he added.

There has been an increase in ceasefire violation by the Pakistan at the Line of Control after the Centre revoked Article 370 from J&K and bifurcated the state. In 2019, there has been 2,835 ceasefire violation by Pakistan (till November 27, 2019). In 2018, there were 1,600 ceasefire violations.

In November 2019, there has been 268 ceasefire violations. Pakistan has been indulging in the cease-fire violations to provide cover to  push terrorists into the Kashmir Valley, said sources.

In 2019, security forces have killed around 158 terrorists in the Kashmir Valley. The Indian Army was able to eliminate around 254 militants in Kashmir in various operations in 2018.

Tags: pakistan army, indian army

Latest From India

Jose R. Baranano

Pollution crisis ‘disaster for all’, says Spain envoy

Saturday’s dialogue came just about a couple of weeks ahead of the crucial annual summit expected to be held in India in mid-December between Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Japan to aid Northeast projects; China focus of 2+2 talks

Terming the Niti Aayog report on PSEs the ‘handwork of a few consultants,’ the RSS affiliate has demanded that the report should be ‘junked’.

SJM to govt: Halt sale of 5 PSUs, it is ‘imprudent’

Girls, along with activists, take part in a candlelight protest over the Hyderabad rape and murder case in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad horror: RTA had chance to halt rapists’ lorry, but failed

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham