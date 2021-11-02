Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021 | Last Update : 03:42 PM IST

  India   All India  02 Nov 2021  IT dept attaches properties worth Rs 1,000 cr allegedly belonging to Ajit Pawar
India, All India

IT dept attaches properties worth Rs 1,000 cr allegedly belonging to Ajit Pawar

ANI
Published : Nov 2, 2021, 1:56 pm IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2021, 1:56 pm IST

According to sources, one of these five properties includes Nirmal Tower situated at Nariman Point, Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (Image source: Twitter@AjitPawarSpeaks)
 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. (Image source: Twitter@AjitPawarSpeaks)

Mumbai: Income Tax Department has attached properties allegedly belonging to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar worth Rs 1,000 crore, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, one of these five properties includes Nirmal Tower situated at Nariman Point, Mumbai.

 

Earlier in October, the department had also searched offices and residences of the promoters of Dynamix and DB Realty. Raids were also conducted at sugar mills funded by Dynamix and DB Realty and Pawar's sisters' houses and companies.

Following these raids, the minister had called these raids "politically motivated".

Tags: it dept, income tax, income tax department, nationalist congress party (ncp)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, attend a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (Photo: AP)

PM Modi launches 'Infrastructure for Resilient Island States' at COP26 Summit

A car in flames near a vandalised fruit shop during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Chand Bagh in north-east Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Facebook gets 14-day extension to depose before Delhi Assembly panel on 2020 riots

Election Commission logo

Bypolls: Election Commission bans victory procession

Screengrab from video posted by @narendramodi

People of India deeply value friendship with Israel: PM Modi to PM Bennett

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham