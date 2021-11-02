Tuesday, Nov 02, 2021 | Last Update : 12:00 PM IST

  India   All India  02 Nov 2021  BJP leader booked for insulting Kashmiri Muslims, ridiculing religious beliefs
India, All India

BJP leader booked for insulting Kashmiri Muslims, ridiculing religious beliefs

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Nov 2, 2021, 11:02 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2021, 11:02 am IST

Randhawa’s 'unsavoury' remarks evoked widespread outrage with various political, social and religious organizations demanding action

Vikram Singh Randhawa (Facebook)
 Vikram Singh Randhawa (Facebook)

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir police has registered an FIR against a local BJP leader and former lawmaker Vikram Singh Randhawa for making derogatory remarks against Kashmiri Muslims, hurting their religious sentiments and seeking to drive wedge between communities.

Meanwhile, the BJP has served a show cause notice to its former legislator for making an “irresponsible and uncalled for” statement.  

 

The case has been registered against Randhawa at Jammu’s Trikuta Nagar police station under sections 295-A and 505 (2) Indian Penal Code. These provisions of the IPC cover cases pertaining to “deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs” and where a person by “words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations”, promotes or attempts to promote feeling of enmity, hatred or ill will”.

The FIR has been registered on the basis of a viral video in which Randhawa can be seen and heard as saying that those Kashmiri students who had celebrated India’s defeat against Pakistan in the T-20 World Cup match earlier this month should be skinned alive, their admissions and degrees cancelled, and their citizenship and other rights taken away. He also says that the Pakistani blood runs in the veins of Kashmiris, and they should be beaten and skinned alive for it.

 

“None of them celebrated Pakistan’s win against another country (Afghanistan). Had their mother died yesterday (that they kept silent)? It is only a win against the Kafirs they celebrate. These Kaṭhamullās (religious bigots) would give divorces on mobile phone before the Triple Talaq law was enforced. They should also say namaz on WhatsApp. Why do they bend themselves and occupy public spaces for it? These Kashmiri girls are seen wearing burqas while in Jammu but in the Valley they take off their wrappers when shouting pro-Pakistan slogans”, he says.

Randhawa’s “unsavoury” remarks evoked widespread outrage in Kashmir with various political, social and religious organizations demanding action as per law against him. After the police’s registering FIR against the BJP leader for hurting religious sentiments of a community and promoting feeling of enmity, some of these parties demanded action also under the relevant provisions of law against him for seeking to incite violence against Kashmiri Muslims.  

 

Meanwhile, after the BJP’s disciplinary committee served a show cause notice to Randhawa over his making a hate speech, its leaders said that his remarks were irresponsible and uncalled for. The party sources said that the proceedings of a former show cause notice issued for similar reasons are still pending against him.

Tags: religious belief, kashmiri muslims, vikram singh randhawa
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

Dinhata College counting centre in West Bengal. (ANI)

Bengal bypolls: TMC leads in all four seats, BJP ahead in Madhya Pradesh

A health worker inoculates a man against the coronavirus on a pavement in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India records 10,423 new Covid cases, active cases lowest in 250 days

In this file image dated, Wednesday, April 14, 2021, former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh leaves the DRDO office after he was interrogated for hours by officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

ED arrests former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC set aside Calcutta HC order, says no to blanket ban on firecrackers

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham