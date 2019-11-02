Saturday, Nov 02, 2019 | Last Update : 11:59 AM IST

India, All India

President's rule threat an ‘insult’ to state, people’s mandate: Shiv Sena to BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 2, 2019, 10:08 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2019, 10:45 am IST

On Friday, BJP leader Mungantiwar said that Maharashtra 'may head for President's rule if the new govt not in place by Nov 7'.

Last week, the BJP won 105 of the state's 288 seats and the Sena finished with 56 in the state election. (Photo: File)
 Last week, the BJP won 105 of the state's 288 seats and the Sena finished with 56 in the state election. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Amid tussle with the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Saturday said that the “President’s rule threat” by the BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar was an ‘insult’ to the state and people’s mandate.

On Friday, Finance Minister and BJP leader Mungantiwar had said that Maharashtra "may head for President's rule if the new government in the state is not in place by November 7".

The tenure of the existing Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra ends on November 8. In his remarks, Mr Mungatiwar said: "A new government will have to be in place within the stipulated time, or else the President will have to intervene".

Upset with the BJP for not accepting its demand for rotational chief ministership and a "50:50" deal for power sharing, the Shiv Sena in an editorial in party's mouthpiece "Saamana" stated that "Mungantiwar's statements were a proof of the toxicity brewing with the party (BJP) and in his mind."

"Is the President under your (BJP's) control or President's stamp is at BJP's office which will be used if party is not able to form government in the state and President's rule can be imposed in Maharashtra?" the article further reads.

The editorial further added: "The question is why is the government not being formed in Maharashtra.... Who will give the answer? If again a BJP leader becomes chief minister and there are no claims to form government, should the people of the state be blamed? The warning to impose President's rule is like Mughals threatening.”

Last week, the BJP won 105 of the state's 288 seats and the Sena finished with 56 in the state election. Together, they are comfortably past the 145-majority mark. Sharad Pawar's NCP placed third in the Maharashtra election with 54 seats, just two behind the Shiv Sena. The Congress won 44.

 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, congress, ncp
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday wished Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his 54th birthday and said the state was proud to have him, as its brand ambassador. (Photo: Twitter/ Mamata Banerjee)

‘My charming brother, proud to have you brand ambassador of Bangla’: Mamata wishes SRK on his birthday

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said that stubble burning was a major contributor to pollution levels in Delhi and asked when the Central Government would put an end to this practice in Haryana and Punjab. (Photo: File)

When will stubble burning end in Punjab, Haryana: Sisodia asks Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who left for Bangkok on Saturday, said India will consider whether its concerns and interests in trade in goods, services, and investments are being fully accommodated when he attends the meeting of the RCEP there. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Will see whether interests fully being accommodated in RCEP: PM

The implementation of the odd-even scheme offers an opportunity to further unlock the potential of shared mobility. (Representational Image)

Delhi: Ola, Uber to deactivate surge pricing during odd-even scheme

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

2

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

3

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

4

Toyota's tiny BEV is coming to India

5

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham