President's rule threat an ‘insult’ to state, people’s mandate: Shiv Sena to BJP

Mumbai: Amid tussle with the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena on Saturday said that the “President’s rule threat” by the BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar was an ‘insult’ to the state and people’s mandate.

On Friday, Finance Minister and BJP leader Mungantiwar had said that Maharashtra "may head for President's rule if the new government in the state is not in place by November 7".

The tenure of the existing Legislative Assembly in Maharashtra ends on November 8. In his remarks, Mr Mungatiwar said: "A new government will have to be in place within the stipulated time, or else the President will have to intervene".

Upset with the BJP for not accepting its demand for rotational chief ministership and a "50:50" deal for power sharing, the Shiv Sena in an editorial in party's mouthpiece "Saamana" stated that "Mungantiwar's statements were a proof of the toxicity brewing with the party (BJP) and in his mind."

"Is the President under your (BJP's) control or President's stamp is at BJP's office which will be used if party is not able to form government in the state and President's rule can be imposed in Maharashtra?" the article further reads.

The editorial further added: "The question is why is the government not being formed in Maharashtra.... Who will give the answer? If again a BJP leader becomes chief minister and there are no claims to form government, should the people of the state be blamed? The warning to impose President's rule is like Mughals threatening.”

Last week, the BJP won 105 of the state's 288 seats and the Sena finished with 56 in the state election. Together, they are comfortably past the 145-majority mark. Sharad Pawar's NCP placed third in the Maharashtra election with 54 seats, just two behind the Shiv Sena. The Congress won 44.

