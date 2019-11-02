Saturday, Nov 02, 2019 | Last Update : 07:22 AM IST

India, All India

Prashant Bhushan to move SC for probe in WhatsApp row

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 2, 2019, 1:01 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2019, 6:34 am IST

The names of those whose accounts were hacked include rights activists, lawyers, academicians and journalists.

activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan (Photo: PTI/File)
 activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan will move the Supreme Court for investigation into the hacking of the WhatsApp accounts of the human right activists, lawyers and journalists seeking to know whose phones were tapped and at whose instance.

Seeking an investigation by a body of cyber experts, Mr Bhushan on Friday said that it needs to come in the public domain who had ordered the snooping of the accounts of the right activists, lawyers and journalists and why.

The petition before the Supreme Court could be on behalf of the affected people whose names have come to light or could be a public interest suit on behalf of an organisation. 

The names of those whose accounts were hacked include rights activists, lawyers, academicians and journalists.

Those whose accounts were allegedly hacked include Telangana high court lawyer Ravindernath Bhalla, Bastar based lawyer Shalini Gera, civil and dalit right activist Anand Teltumbde, human right activists Bela Somari, Nagpur based lawyer Nihal Singh Rathod, Chandigarh based human rights lawyer Amit Grewal and Delhi based journalist Sidhant Sibal.

Anand Teltumbde is a Professor at Goa Institute of Management. Shalini Gera a co-founder of Jagdalpur Legal Aid Group is alsos lawyer for jailed activists Sudha Bhardwaj – one of the accused in Bhima Koregoan case among with other activists including Gautam Navlakha.

Mr Bhushan on Friday said that they are collecting the papers relating to the hacking of the WhatsApp accounts and would move the top court after it opens on November 4 after weeklong Diwali holidays.   

While the questions are being raised as to who was behind the snooping of the rights activists, lawyers and the journalists, the government has issued denial.

Tags: prashant bhushan, whatsapp row

Latest From India

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo: PTI File)

Neso warns of agitation against passage of CAB

The authorities had earlier re-imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC in a few areas of central Srinagar “as a precautionary measure to prevent breach of peace.”

No namaz allowed at Kashmir Valley shrine

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo: ANI)

Cong to let NCP take the lead in coming up with alternative

Nazir Ahmad Laway

PDP MP attends Lieutenant- Governor event, expelled

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

2

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

3

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

4

Toyota's tiny BEV is coming to India

5

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham