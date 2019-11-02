Saturday, Nov 02, 2019 | Last Update : 03:56 PM IST

Navjot Singh Sidhu will attend Kartarpur inauguration if cleared by Centre, says wife

Sidhu’s name, however, is not included in the Congress delegation, which will be visiting the Kartarpur gurudwara.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu said her husband had received special invitation from Pakistan’s Imran Khan government. (Photo: FIle)
New Delhi: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sindu’s wife on Saturday said that her husband is awaiting clearance from the Centre to go to Pakistan for the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu said her husband had received special invitation from Pakistan’s Imran Khan government.

“He has applied for required clearances as he had received a special invitation from the office of Pakistan PM Imran Khan for inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor. If he gets the required clearances and permissions, he will certainly go,” Kaur said as per news agency ANI.

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that those invited by Pakistan will have to get a “political clearance” under the “normal rules” and that there will be “no surprises”.

Sidhu’s name, however, is not included in the Congress delegation, which will be visiting the Kartarpur gurudwara.

The 575-member delegation includes former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Jyoraditya Scindia, RPN Singh, Asha Kumari, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Jitin Prasad.

