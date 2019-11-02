Saturday, Nov 02, 2019 | Last Update : 05:43 PM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra: Sena softens stand on forming govt, says will adhere to 'coalition dharma'

PTI
Published : Nov 2, 2019, 4:02 pm IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2019, 4:02 pm IST

In Oct 21 assembly polls, BJP failed to perform up to the mark though it emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats.

When asked about speculation that Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Chief Minister for a second term early next week, Raut pointed out that the governor invites the single largest party to form the government as per convention. (Photo: File)
 When asked about speculation that Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Chief Minister for a second term early next week, Raut pointed out that the governor invites the single largest party to form the government as per convention. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Amid speculations regarding probable political permutations and combinations vis-a-vis formation of the next government in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena on Saturday said it would adhere to the “coalition dharma”, a remark being viewed as softening of its stand towards the BJP.

The Sena and the BJP are locked in a battle of nerves over sharing of power.

Both the parties, who were partners in the outgoing government, have not even started formal discussions even though the tenure of the current Legislative Assembly ends on November 8.

“The Sena contested the assembly elections in an alliance and we would adhere to the coalition dharma till the last moment,” Sena leader Sanjay Raut told reporters.

He also welcomed Congress leader Hussain Dalwai’s move to write a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi recommending support for the Uddhav Thackeray-led party in forming the new government.

Interestingly, Raut said on Friday the Sena can get desired numbers to form a stable government.

“Considering the prevailing political situation in the state, every one is talking to each other except the Sena and the BJP. The Sena did not stop talks of government formation..the talks never began,” he said.

Raut also appeared to play down his recent meeting with NCP president Sharad Pawar amid speculation that a new political equation might emerge in the state to keep BJP away from power.

“There are several issues concerning Maharashtra on which leaders of different political parties talk to each other,” he said.

“Were PDP and BJP in Kashmir and TDP and BJP in Andhra Pradesh of similar ideology?” he questioned.

When asked about speculation that Devendra Fadnavis will take oath as Chief Minister for a second term early next week, Raut pointed out that the governor invites the single largest party to form the government as per convention.

“What is important for government formation is the support of 145 MLAs (in the 288-member House). Whosoever has this number, we wish them well,” he said.

When asked about NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s statement that his party and Congress would sit in the Opposition, Raut said, “What is wrong in that statement”?

On Dalwai’s letter to Gandhi suggesting that the Congress can support the Sena in formation of government, Raut said, “Dalwai belongs to the socialist ideology. He comes from a family of progressive muslims. We welcome his stand. But, Sena fought the elections in an alliance and we will adhere to the coalition dharma till the end.”

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party has been demanding the CM’s post for 2.5 years and 50:50 division of portfolios, as the BJP’s tally took a beating in the polls.

Both these demands have been rejected by the BJP which has insisted that Fadnavis will continue to be the CM for the next five years.

Thackeray had reportedly said that other options (read NCP and Congress) are available for his party.

Top Congress leaders from Maharashtra on Friday held meetings in Delhi and discussed the situation with party president Sonia Gandhi.

In the October 21 assembly polls, the BJP failed to perform up to the mark though it emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats, 17 less than the 2014 tally, in the 288-member House.

The ally Sena won 56 seats, 7 less than its 2014 performance.

The halfway mark in the Legislative Assembly is 145.

Tags: maharashtra assembly, sonia gandhi, sanjay raut, hussain dalwai
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Services on the Delhi Metro''s Blue Line were affected on Saturday after a crack was noticed in the railtrack at Indraprastha station. (Photo: Representational Image/File)

Crack at Delhi Metro station, defects due to ‘weather’: Official

A vehicle has been set ablaze at the premises. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Scuffle breaks out between Delhi Police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court

Honeypreet was charged with criminal conspiracy and sedition for inciting violence in Panchkula August 25, 2017, after the conviction of the Dera chief Sacha Sauda Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in multiple rape cases. (Photo: File)

Court drops sedition charges against Honeypreet, others in Dera Sacha Sauda violence

Following a spike in the pollution level in the national capital, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday posted a picture on his twitter handle which says 'Delhi is injurious to health'. (Photo: ANI)

'Delhi is injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

MOST POPULAR

1

Germany to invest 1 billion euros for green urban mobility in India

2

'Delhi is injurious to health': Tharoor joins netizens to laugh, compares to cigarettes

3

36-year-old US woman has 140 snakes; found with Python wrapped around neck at home

4

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

5

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham