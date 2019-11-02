Saturday, Nov 02, 2019 | Last Update : 03:01 AM IST

India, All India

Kartarpur corridor: Passport, advance registration not required, says Imran

THE ASIAN AGE. | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Nov 2, 2019, 1:23 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2019, 1:23 am IST

However, sources in the Indian government said that so far no official communication has reached them.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: File)
 Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a special gesture, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced waiver of the mandatory 10-day-long registration process for Indian Sikh pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, as well as carrying passports as identity proof. Mr Khan also waived off $20 “Service Fee” for all Indian pilgrims coming on the day of inauguration, November 9, and on Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary, November 12.  

“For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I have waived off 2 requirements: 1) They wont need a passport — just a valid ID; 2) They no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also, no fee will be charged on the day of inauguration and on Guruji’s 550th  birthday,” Mr Imran Khan tweeted on Friday.  

However, sources in the Indian government said that so far no official communication has reached them. It is learnt that any change, as announced by Pakistan’s PM, would mean modification in the agreement that was signed between the two countries on October 24. Sources added that in such a scenario a fresh agreement will have to be signed.

The Indian government is hoping that Pakistan will at some point give up its demand for $20 “Service Fee” for pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara through the corridor. In a statement issued some time back, the ministry of external affairs had urged Pakistan to shed rigidity and drop the ideas of charging the pilgrims $20 “Service Fee”.

“Government has consistently urged Pakistan that in deference to the wishes of the pilgrims, it should not levy such a fee,” the Indian government said in a statement, adding that India would be ready to amend the agreement accordingly at any time when Pakistan decides to change its mind.

Tags: imran khan, kartarpur corridor

Latest From India

According to latest data of NITI Ayog, around 37.60 children in Chhattisgarh are suffering from malnutrition. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

‘Nutrition gardens’ provide balanced diet in Chhattisgarh schools

In a statement issued, the RSS had asserted that whatever the verdict, it should be “accepted wholeheartedly by everyone.”

Ayodhya verdict: No processions, says RSS, tells pracharaks to stay in ‘kshetras’

J. Deepa (Photo: ANI)

Niece moves Madras HC to stall making of movie on Jaya

activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan (Photo: PTI/File)

Prashant Bhushan to move SC for probe in WhatsApp row

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

2

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

3

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

4

Toyota's tiny BEV is coming to India

5

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham