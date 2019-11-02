Saturday, Nov 02, 2019 | Last Update : 09:45 AM IST

India, All India

Current situation in Kashmir 'not sustainable', needs to change: Angela Merkel

PTI
Published : Nov 2, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2019, 8:44 am IST

However, the Kashmir situation was not discussed during the IGC and as per sources.

The comments by the German Chancellor come amidst concerns expressed by some foreign lawmakers, including from the US, over restrictions imposed by the government post abrogation of Article 370 to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August. (Photo: FIle)
 The comments by the German Chancellor come amidst concerns expressed by some foreign lawmakers, including from the US, over restrictions imposed by the government post abrogation of Article 370 to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August. (Photo: FIle)

New Delhi: The current situation in Kashmir is "not sustainable" and needs to change for sure, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday told German media ahead of her ''restricted meeting'' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and after co-chairing the fifth Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) with him.

However, the Kashmir situation was not discussed during the IGC and as per sources, Merkel expected to hear from Prime Minister Modi plans for Jammu and Kashmir during their "restricted meeting."

"As the situation at this moment (in Kashmir) is not sustainable and not good, this has to change for sure," Merkel was quoted as having said by German sources.

The comments by the German Chancellor come amidst concerns expressed by some foreign lawmakers, including from the US, over restrictions imposed by the government post abrogation of Article 370 to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August.

After their extensive delegation-level talks, the two leaders held a "restricted meeting" at the official residence of the Prime Minister in the presence of select ministers and officials from both the sides.

Among others present at the meeting included External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale from the Indian side.

Tags: kashmir issue, angela merkel, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Yediyurappa has said that he feels like having committed a

K'taka rebel MLAs were kept in Mumbai under Shah's watch, Yeddy 'heard' telling partymen

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das will be the face of the BJP in the upcoming polls in the state, the party said on Friday, expressing confidence that it will win more than 65 seats in the 81-member state Assembly. (Photo: File)

Will win 65 seats in Jharkhand, Raghubar Das to lead campaign: BJP

WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion users globally, of which India alone accounts for about 400 million. (Photo: File)

'Had notified Indian, other authorities in May': WhatsApp clarifies on snooping row

Referring to the sparring parties, Pawar said,

'People have asked NCP to sit in Oppn, party will do that,' says Sharad Pawar

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

2

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

3

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

4

Toyota's tiny BEV is coming to India

5

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham