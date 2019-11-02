Saturday, Nov 02, 2019 | Last Update : 07:22 AM IST

Cong to let NCP take the lead in coming up with alternative

Ashok Chavan told reporters after the meeting that the Congress is watching the situation and will take a decision at the right time.

New Delhi: Amid a stalemate in government formation in Maharashtra, the Congress has decided to let NCP chief Sharad Pawar take the lead in formalising an alternative arrangement to the BJP-Shiv Sena combine.

Sources said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi told senior Maharashtra leaders who met her on Friday that the Congress would “readily” give support if any such scenario works out.

Sources said that a delegation of Congress leaders, which included Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, former chief minister Ashok Chavan and senior leader Prithviraj Chavan, met general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and discussed the situation with him. The same delegation later met Mrs Gandhi. Ashok Chavan told reporters after the meeting that the Congress is watching the situation and will take a decision at the right time.

