Ayodhya verdict: No processions, says RSS, tells pracharaks to stay in ‘kshetras’

On the NRC issue, the RSS, sources said, told the BJP top brass that the measure should be implemented across the country.

In a statement issued, the RSS had asserted that whatever the verdict, it should be “accepted wholeheartedly by everyone.”

New Delhi: After appealing for peace and harmony over Supreme Court’s impending verdict on the politically and religiously sensitive Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri majid title suit, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has asked its office bearers and senior pracharaks to remain stationed at their designated kshetras and prants (designated areas of work).

The RSS top brass has told its members and office bearers that whatever the verdict be, there will be no procession, either in favour or against, and also only the top brass will react to the verdict. In a statement issued, the RSS had asserted that whatever the verdict, it should be “accepted wholeheartedly by everyone.”

The RSS top brass, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, held a two-day long coordination meeting with senior pracharaks and representatives of Sangh affiliates, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the BJP on various issues. The impending verdict by the apex court on the title suit, Article 370 and the National Register of Citizens were key issues on the agenda.

From the BJP, national president and Union home minister Amit Shah, working president J.P. Nadda, general secretary (organisation) B.L. Santosh, joint general secretaries (organisation) Shiv Prakash and V. Satish, attended the meeting.

The VHP is spearheading the Sangh’s Ram mandir movement and its leaders have been asked to hold sessions at district levels to apprise its members about decisions taken at these meetings.

In a statement issued earlier this week, RSS publicity head Arun Kumar had said, “The Supreme Court’s decision on the issue of temple construction on the birthplace of Lord Ram is expected in the coming days. Whatever be the verdict, everyone should accept it wholeheartedly. It is everybody’s responsibility to ensure that social harmony is maintained across the country. The meeting is also discussing the issue.”

On the NRC issue, the RSS, sources said, told the BJP top brass that the measure should be implemented across the country. Mr Shah, sources disclosed, apprised the RSS leadership of the Kashmir situation after almost three months of abrogation of the Article 370, which had accorded special status to the state, which was bifurcated into two Union Territories.