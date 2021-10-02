Saturday, Oct 02, 2021 | Last Update : 02:49 PM IST

  India   All India  02 Oct 2021  Jal Jeevan Mission empowering women by saving their time to fetch drinking water: PM
India, All India

Jal Jeevan Mission empowering women by saving their time to fetch drinking water: PM

ANI
Published : Oct 2, 2021, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2021, 12:50 pm IST

As of date, about 8.26 Crore (43 per cent) rural households have a tap water supply in their homes

Prime Minister Modi virtually interacts with Gram Panchayat heads and Pani Samitis' representatives. (ANI)
 Prime Minister Modi virtually interacts with Gram Panchayat heads and Pani Samitis' representatives. (ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Jal Jeevan Mission mobile application- which aims to improve awareness among stakeholders and for greater transparency and accountability of schemes under the initiative.

The Prime Minister said that the Jal Jeevan Mission has been empowering women of the country by saving their time and efforts which was earlier consumed in covering long distances to fetch drinking water.

 

During an interaction with the Prime Minister, various Gram Panchayat heads and Pani Samitis/ Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSC) representatives told PM Modi that through the Jal Jeevan Mission every household in their villages has now a tap connection that provides them with clean drinking water.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister was informed that women in villages now invest their time in educating their children and participating in other activities which generate income.

On the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi PM Modi also launched Rashtriya Jal Jeevan Kosh, where any individual, institution, corporate, or philanthropist, be it in India or abroad, can contribute to help provide tap water connection in every rural household, school, anganwadi centre, ashramshala, and other public institutions.

 

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister' Office on Friday, nationwide Gram Sabhas on Jal Jeevan Mission will also take place during the day today. The Gram Sabhas will discuss planning and management of village water supply systems and also work towards long-term water security.

Pani Samitis play a key role in planning, implementation, management, operation and maintenance of village water supply systems, thereby providing clean tap water to every household on a regular and long-term basis.

Out of over 6 lakh villages, Pani Samitis/ VWSCs have been constituted in around 3.5 lakh villages. More than 7.1 lakh women have been trained to test the quality of water by using Field Test Kits.

 

On August 15, 2019, Prime Minister announced the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide clean tap water to every household. At the time of the launch of the mission, only 3.23 Crore (17 per cent) rural households had a tap water supply.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, in the last two years, more than 5 Crore households have been provided with tap water connections. As of date, about 8.26 Crore (43 per cent) rural households have a tap water supply in their homes.

Every rural household in 78 districts, 58 thousand Gram Panchayats and 1.16 lakh villages are getting tap water supply. Till now, tap water supply has been provided in 7.72 lakh (76 per cent) schools and 7.48 lakh (67.5 per cent) anganwadi centres.

 

To realize the Prime Minister's vision of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas', and following the 'bottom up' approach, Jal Jeevan Mission is implemented in partnership with States with a budget of Rs. 3.60 lakh Crores.

Further, Rs. 1.42 lakh Crore has been allocated to PRIs as a tied grant under the 15th Finance Commission for water and sanitation in villages for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Tags: prime minister modi, jal jeevan mission, clean drinking water, tap water, pani samiti, jal jeevan mission mobile application
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

The seventh edition of the Mitra Shakti exercise was conducted at Foreign Training Node (FTN) in Pune in 2019. (Image credit: pib.gov.in)

India, Sri Lanka to conduct 12-day military exercise; focus on counter-terror ties

The price of petrol was increased by 25 paise in Delhi and stands at Rs 102.14 per litre. (PTI)

Fuel prices hiked for third consecutive day across metros

A worker sanitises a corridor of the Gandhi Memorial English High School after Maharashtra government allowed schools to reopen for VIIIth to XIIth classes from October 4, at Matunga in Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (PTI/Kunal Patil)

India logs 24,354 new COVID-19 cases, 234 fresh fatalities

Officials said under the new “reciprocal” visa policy, the facilitation will depend on the applicant’s home country’s policy for Indians. (Representational Photo: AFP)

Reciprocal COVID-19 entry rules for UK citizens from October 4

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham