Saturday, Oct 03, 2020 | Last Update : 02:43 AM IST

192nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,391,960

81,693

Recovered

5,348,653

78,646

Deaths

99,804

1,096

Maharashtra1400922110442637056 Andhra Pradesh7002356365085869 Karnataka6118374924128994 Tamil Nadu6032905463359586 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1936001634071135 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   All India  02 Oct 2020  UP government suspends Hathras SP, DSP after first SIT report on incident
India, All India

UP government suspends Hathras SP, DSP after first SIT report on incident

AGENCIES
Published : Oct 2, 2020, 10:34 pm IST
Updated : Oct 3, 2020, 1:38 am IST

According to the Chief Minister's office, narco polygraph tests will also be conducted of SP, DSP and other concerned officials.

Members of various social organizations during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras victim, at Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 Members of various social organizations during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras victim, at Leisure Valley Park in Gurugram, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday gave directions to suspend SP, DSP, Inspector and some others officials based on the first report of SIT which is probing the torture and alleged gangrape case of a 19-year woman in Hathras who later succumbed to her injuries in a Delhi hospital.

Besides SP Vikrant Vir, the other suspended policemen are Circle Officer Ramshabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub-Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal.

 

According to the Chief Minister's office, narco polygraph tests will also be conducted of SP, DSP and other concerned officials. The Chief Minister had said earlier in the day that the government was committed to ensuring the safety of women. The UP government had formed an SIT to probe the incident and said that the matter will be heard in the fast track court.

"Those who even think of damaging the honour of our mothers and sisters will be destroyed completely. They will be given such punishment that it will serve as an example in future. Your UP government is committed to the safety and security of every mother and sister. This is our promise, our determination," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

 

The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested. An uproar has erupted over the incident with the opposition also raising questions over the manner in which the last rites of the woman were performed. The Police has said that consent of family was taken for cremation.

