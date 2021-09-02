Thursday, Sep 02, 2021 | Last Update : 08:33 AM IST

  India   All India  02 Sep 2021  Didi tries to woo industrialists with investments
India, All India

Didi tries to woo industrialists with investments

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Sep 2, 2021, 8:05 am IST
Updated : Sep 2, 2021, 8:07 am IST

The CM also announced an Ethanol Production and Promotion Policy to attract an investment of Rs. 1,500 crore

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
 Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

Kolkata: For the first time after coming to power for a third consecutive term in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday attempted to woo the industrialists with an outline of potential investments of around Rs. 1.92 lakh crore in different sectors across the state.

Claiming investments over Rs. 1 lakh crore made in the state in the last 10 years, the Trinamul Congress supremo also revealed her government’s ture investment priorities after laying the foundation stones of various industrial projects in Panagarh of Burdwan West.

 

She said, “My next industrial destination is Rs. 15,000 crore-project in Deocha Pachami, which is the world’s second-largest coal mine. The amount of electricity generated will ensure that there is no dearth of electricity in WB in next 100 years, this will make electricity cheap as well. The first phase of Deocha Pachami is ready. The rehabilitation package for the second phase has also been planned. Housing, schools, colleges, hospitals and infrastructure will be provided.”

Banerjee then elaborated, “The second destination is Tajpur Port. We will also create a dedicated freight corridor from Dankuni-Raghunathpur to Amritsar. This will also connect Panagarh and Barjora. It is an investment of Rs. 72,000 crore. Talks for acquiring 2,500 acres of land are already underway.”

 

Among others, the CM mentioned, “An industrial estate to be created in Raghunathpur by the WBIDC is named as ‘Jangalmahal Sundori’. The cumulative investments for these projects are Rs. 72,000 crore. These projects will create lakhs of employment. Rs. 8,500 crore investments have been finalised where over 25,000 people will be employed.”

These apart, Banerjee added, “Rs. 3,500 crore-investment is finalised in Durgapur-Jamuria, Howrah-Jamalpur. This will create employment opportunities for 10,000 people. Land acquisition is underway and the DPR has been created.”

The CM also announced an Ethanol Production and Promotion Policy to attract an investment of Rs. 1,500 crore over the next one year and create employment for 48,000 people.

 

Putting the number of IT companies in operations over 1,500 in the state, she informed, “We will create a Data Centre Industry in Bengal. We will announce the policy soon. A data handling and storage hub, catering to Eastern India as well as Nepal, Bangladesh and Bhutan, will be set up. Rs. 20,000 crore will be invested in the state and nearly 24,000 techies will get jobs.”

Tags: mamata banerjee
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Geelani was born on September 29, 1929 in Zurimanz village outside north-western town of Sopore. (Photo: PTI)

Kashmiri separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani dies at the age of 91

Rahul Gandhi also hit out at the National Monetisation Pipeline. (Photo: PTI/File)

Rahul Gandhi slams govt over rise in prices of LPG, petrol

The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has also been increased by Rs 75, which will now cost Rs 1,693 in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Cooking gas LPG price hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder

A motorcyclist drives along a waterlogged street during heavy rain in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Country likely to receive above normal rainfall in Sep: IMD

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham