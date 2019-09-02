UP student, who accused Swami Chinmayanand of harassment, in SC today

Chinmayanand rubbished the allegations and called it a conspiracy.

Lucknow: The law student from Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur, who had accused former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of harassment, will record her statement in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The student had gone missing, met her parents on Sunday on the apex court’s orders two days after she was found. After an emotional reunion with her parents, the woman confirmed the accusation that she had levelled against Swami Chinmayanand in the video, reported News18.

The woman’s father had earlier claimed that the 72-year-old BJP leader, who heads the Mumukshu ashram, was behind his daughter’s disappearance. He said Chinmayanand and “some others” had sexually abused her daughter and other women.

After she went missing, UP Police was able to trace the law student to Rajasthan.

Earlier, in the video the woman alleged that Chinmayanand was threatening to kill her and her family members as she had evidence that could land him in trouble. She also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s help.

She had been untraceable since Saturday, a day after live-streaming the video on Facebook.

